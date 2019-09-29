For onlookers, the 2019 Texas Tech football season started with success as the Red Raiders defeated Montana State and the University of Texas at El Paso, winning by a combined 83-13 across the first two games.
It was when the Red Raiders faced “Power 5” competition that the struggles began. Against Arizona and Oklahoma, the Red Raiders were outscored a combined 83-30, flipping the early season success into a pair of defeats.
The problem can partially be attributed to the loss of sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman, who suffered an undisclosed shoulder injury against Arizona. While he was able to finish the game against the Wildcats, the Red Raiders’ struggles persisted before his injury in the third quarter.
With Bowman declared out for a significant stretch of time, the Red Raider offense will not have their sophomore quarterback to guide them through the following weeks, instead leaning on a pair of veteran backups in graduate transfer Jackson Tyner and junior Jett Duffey.
Bowman’s stats speak for themselves, as the signal-caller recorded 1,007 yards, six touchdowns and three interception in three appearances this season, according to sports-reference.com. Duffey played most of the Oklahoma game in Bowman’s absence, recording 124 passing yards while completing 12 of his 21 attempts. The starter against the Sooners, Tyner, lasted only a few drives before being replaced by Duffey, completing just one pass in eight attempts for two yards.
Last year, Bowman showed promise under center, guiding Tech to a 4-4 record in games he appeared in. Bowman suffered a lung injury against West Virginia, which resulted in him missing an extended portion of the season, and then re-aggravated the injury upon his return, ending his freshman season at the half against Oklahoma. In that one half of play however, Bowman threw for 227 yards and two Touchdowns, with Tech actually maintaining a lead over the Sooners at half. With the duo of Tyner and Duffey under center this year, Tech fell into a 17-0 hole at the end of this first quarter, trailing 34-10 at half against the Sooners.
Against the combo of Arizona and Oklahoma, the Red Raiders offense started to struggle, as Tech’s efficiency dropped against tougher opponents. Tech had five passing touchdowns in their first two games, but in the following two games the Red Raiders were held to just one score combined through the air, according to sports-reference.com. Tech’s rushing attack, which had scored a combined six touchdowns against Montana State and UTEP, accounted for one touchdown in each game against Arizona and Oklahoma.
Defensively, Tech held Montana State and UTEP to a combined 420 yards, according to sports-reference.com. Against Arizona, Tech allowed a total of 499 yards, and then continued to slide as the Red Raiders were gashed for 646 yards against Oklahoma, with a portion of that game coming against Oklahoma’s backups and third-stringers.
On both sides of the ball, the success shown early in the season quickly vanished, as both the offense and defense collapsed against Power Five competition. Even with three forced turnovers against Arizona, Tech was unable to capitalize, scoring just once following an Arizona fumble. After taking a 14-13 lead against the Wildcats, Tech would just posses the ball two more times, as Tech’s defense allowed Arizona to eat up over 13 minutes of game time on two drives, with the Wildcats scoring touchdowns on each to seal the game, 28-14.
Looking ahead, Tech will need to adjust and find its footing against Power Five competition, as bouts with Oklahoma State, Baylor and Iowa State loom. A second bye week follows the game against Kansas on Oct. 26, which may provide Tech the opportunity to re-evaluate Bowman’s status heading into the final third of the season.
If Wells and his staff hope to cross the six-win threshold and become bowl eligible, Tech will need to adjust to the upcoming competition talent level and improve on both sides of the ball to put the Red Raiders into a good position coming out of the second bye week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.