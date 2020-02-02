The Texas Tech men’s basketball team has lost two of the last three games its played with losses to No. 13 Kentucky and No. 3 Kansas by a combined five points.
The Red Raiders are coming off their best season in school history going 31-7 and finishing as the national runner-up. This season has been different, but the team is different as well. Tech does not have the luxury of having two big men who can protect the paint and grab boards. They also lost their arguably most talented player in school history to the NBA Draft.
Tech has been frustrating this year for fans. Tech has a 13-8 overall record. Of their eight losses, three have occurred in overtime and its most recent loss against Kansas was a three-point game.
Players like freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey and graduate transfer TJ Holyfield have found their stride offensively in the last few games, but others like junior Davide Moretti and sophomore Kyler Edwards have been streaky.
Holyfield has combined for 30 points, 13 rebounds and eight blocks in the last two games. Holyfield has also hit four three-pointers in the last two games. Ramsey has been Tech’s leading scorer all season, averaging around 15 points per game, but the freshman guard has found a new level of play the last couple of games.
In the last two matchups between West Virginia and Kansas, Ramsey has combined for 47 points and has made 10 three-pointers. Moretti and Edwards have played up to their abilities at times, but as head coach Chris Beard always says, every player needs to be more consistent.
Against Kentucky, the veteran guards combined for 33 points and each played 44 minutes. Moretti built off that game with a 25-point performance against West Virginia to set a new career-high in scoring.
Edwards, however, scored five points against Mountaineers and eight points against Kansas, going a combined 0-5 from three-point range in those games. Moretti went 1-5 from behind the arc and scored nine points against the Jayhawks after coming off his best game of the season.
Freshman Terrence Shannon Jr has also been streaky this season. Against West Virginia, he went 5-8 from the field and scored 23 points but went 2-6 from the field and scored eight points against Kansas on Saturday.
Tech has been looking for consistency all season but has yet to receive it from everyone on the roster.
The Red Raiders will look to bounce back from the three-point loss to Kansas as they are set to take on Oklahoma at 8 p.m. on Tuesday in United Supermarkets Arena.
