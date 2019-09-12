Texas Tech’s softball team will begin its fall schedule with a doubleheader against McLennan Community College on Friday.
The first game will start at 4 p.m. with second game following it, starting at 6 p.m., according to a Tech Athletics news release.
The Red Raiders have majority of last season's roster this season as three seniors on the team graduated, according to the release. Head coach Adrian Gregory will enter her sixth season at Tech.
Admission is free to the public.
