The Texas Tech volleyball program opened its home schedule with a win against Texas State in the Red Raider Classic on Friday night.
Tech rallied after dropping the first set to win the match in four sets by the scores of 20-25, 25-19, 25-17 and 25-17.
First Set:
The first set was closely contested the whole way but was eventually won by Texas State 25-20 after they were able to break away late.
Tech got out to an early 4-3 lead with the help of a kill from senior middle back Karrington Jones.
Senior middle back Brooke Kanas made her name heard early, turning in a loud block to retake the lead at 8-7. She would make another impact shortly thereafter with a kill to make the score 9-8.
Texas State was able to match Tech in every play and appeared to jump out to a 17-14 lead after a 3-0 run, but an overturned call made the score 16-15.
The Bobcats continued to push as they went on another 3-0 run to push the lead to 19-15.
A kill by fifth-year senior Samantha Sanders appeared to shift momentum out of the timeout, but Texas State eventually jumped out to a 24-18 lead.
Junior outside hitter Caitlin Dugan came up with a block to keep the set alive. Tech won an extensive rally on the next point, but it was to no avail as Texas State closed the first set.
Second Set:
Tech was able to get off to a quick start in the second set, jumping out to a 2-0 lead.
Tech continued to be challenged by Texas State but was able to regain the lead at 7-6 after senior setter Alex Kirby won the point.
Tech began to rally after the play from Kirby, stretching the lead to 12-9.
A kill from sophomore outside hitter Maddie O’Brien pushed the Tech lead to 20-17.
Tech closed out the second set on a 7-2 run, eventually taking the set by a score of 25-19.
Third Set:
The third set was closely contested early, but Tech was able to break away throughout the set.
Tech was helped to a large 12-7 lead after a 5-0 run that included multiple errors from Texas State before a Bobcats timeout.
After the timeout, Texas State was able to rebound as they cut the Tech lead to 14-12 with the help of a four-point run.
Tech would not hesitate to regain control of the match as the team went on a four-point run of its own, which included a block from junior outside hitter Kenna Sauer to extend the lead to 18-12.
Tech would ride the momentum coming out of the timeout to a set win by the score of 25-17. The Red Raiders closed out the set with a kill from junior outside hitter Reagan Cooper.
Fourth Set:
Texas State got out to an early 5-2 lead in the fourth set, but Tech quickly countered with a four-point run to take the lead at 6-5.
Tech continued to rally as the four-point run quickly turned into an 8-1 run as Tech took a 10-6 lead.
Tech stayed in control of the set with the help of three straight kills from Cooper to extend the lead to 17-10.
The Red Raiders take a commanding lead after Sauer kept a point alive with her foot en route to taking a 19-11 lead.
Tech eventually closed out the set by a score of 25-17 as Sauer sealed the match with another kill.
The Red Raiders will continue the Red Raider Classic on Saturday with games against the University of Rhode Island at 1 p.m. and Ohio State University at 7:30 p.m. in the United Supermarkets Arena.
