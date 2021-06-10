The No. 8 seed Red Raiders will face No. 9 seed Stanford this weekend in the Super Regional Round of the NCAA Division I College Baseball Playoff.
The winner of this series will earn a trip to Omaha, Nebraska to compete in the College World Series.
The Red Raiders are fresh off a 3-0 home stint in the Regional Round of the playoff where they defeated the Army Black Nights, North Carolina Tar Heels, and UCLA Bruins in that order. The closest of those games was separated by three runs.
Sophomore pitcher Micah Dallas was the only pitcher for Tech to make multiple appearances on the weekend. Both appearances were out of the bullpen.
He tossed 1.0 inning against Army, earning the save in the game and 2.0 innings against UCLA to close out the weekend.
The Tech offense was potent in the regionals as well. They scored 6, 7, and 8 runs in their three games. They never trailed by more than one run.
The Red Raiders will start freshman RHP Chase Hampton in game one and redshirt senior LHP Patrick Monteverde in game two of the Super Regional.
Stanford will send out senior RHP Brandon Beck and junior RHP Alex Williams in games one and two, respectively.
Stanford is coming off a 3-1 stint in the Regional Round, where they defeated UC Irvine 11-8 on the final day of the round in an elimination game to advance.
Tech is heading into this matchup boasting a 39-15 overall record, according to Tech Athletics.
Likewise, Stanford is 36-15 overall on the year, according to Stanford Sports.
Games one and two of the series will begin at 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The third game, if necessary, will take place Sunday at 2 p.m.
All games will take place at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park in Lubbock.
Tickets to the Super Regional games are sold out but will be available on ESPNU.
