The Texas Tech baseball team split its midweek series against No. 23 Mississippi State at MGM Park in Biloxi, Mississippi, The Red Raiders responded after suffering a six-run loss in game one by taking the finale 7-2.
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Chase Hampton got the start to open the series for the Red Raiders on March 8. Hampton came into the game 1-0 with a 4.09 ERA, according to Tech Athletics.
After retiring the first six batters he faced to start the game, Hampton ran into trouble to start the bottom of the fourth inning. The sophomore surrendered a hit batsman, a single and a walk to load the bases with no outs. Hampton would subsequently walk left-fielder Von Seibert to get the Bulldogs on the board
Freshman right-handed pitcher Trendan Parish came in to relieve Hampton, only to surrender five runs himself. The big blow came from designated hitter Hunter Hines, who delivered a two-out, three-run home run to make it a 9-1 Mississippi State lead.
Parish entered the day having allowed zero runs in nine innings pitched this season, according to Tech Athletics.
MSU starter Parker Stinnett had a career night on the mound, striking out a career-high 12 batters in five innings, according to Mississippi State Athletics.
The Red Raiders rattled off runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to make the deficit more manageable. Senior third baseman Parker Kelly belted his fourth home run in four days with a solo shot in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Kelly was named Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday, according to a statement released by the conference.
Sophomore second baseman Jung hit a solo home run of his own the following inning, his third of the year according to Tech Athletics.
Both Jung and freshman right fielder Owen Washburn finished with two RBI nights, with Washburn also recording his first career triple with a shot to the right field corner that scored senior shortstop Kurt Wilson from first base.
The true freshman was also honored by the conference on Monday, being selected as Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, according to the Big 12.
Tech had trouble finishing innings, as the Bulldogs batted 5-13 with runners on and two outs en route to the game one victory. The 11-5 loss snapped a nine-game win streak for the Red Raiders.
Tech looked to rebound the very next day with right-handed pitcher Jamie Hitt on the bump. The redshirt freshman made his first start of the season after posting a 4.15 ERA through four innings pitched this season, according to Tech Athletics.
Hitt began his outing by retiring seven of the first eight batters he faced. By the time he pulled to start the bottom of the fifth, Hitt had pitched four no-hit innings while striking out four.
Kelly drilled a one-out grand slam off MSU starting right-handed pitcher Jackson Fristoe in the top of the second inning to give the Red Raiders an early 4-0 lead. Kelly would finish his day at the plate 3-4 with four RBIs.
The home run was Kelly’s fifth in as many days and third grand slam overall. The senior third baseman has a team-high 19 RBIs on the season, according to Tech Athletics.
Two batters later, senior center fielder Dillon Carter added a fifth run with his second home run of the season, a solo shot over the right field fence.
The Bulldogs scored their only two runs in the bottom of the sixth off senior left-handed pitcher Colin Clark. Freshman designated hitter Hunter Hines drove in his fifth run of the series with a double to get MSU on the board. Senior center fielder Brad Cumbest delivered an RBI single later in the inning to cut the Tech lead to three.
After scoring on a wild pitch in the eighth inning, senior shortstop Kurt Wilson grounded an RBI single in the top of the ninth to give the Red Raiders some breathing room. Wilson has 17 RBIs on the season, according to Tech Athletics.
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Brendan Girton threw a scoreless eighth and ninth to secure the series split for Tech.
The win moved the Red Raiders to 11-3 on the season and winners of 10 of their last 11 contests. They continue their road trip on Friday, March 11 for a three-game series against Rice University in Houston.
