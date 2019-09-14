Texas Tech’s volleyball team played Pacific and University of Nevada Las Vegas on the first day of the UNLV Invitational in Las Vegas on Friday, splitting the tournament opener with a 3-1 loss to Pacific and a 3-2 win over UNLV.
Tech started its matchup against Pacific at 3 p.m., after a late start to the original 2 p.m. time. The Red Raiders won the first set, 25-23, led by a .405 hitting percentage from Tech’s offense, according to Tech Athletics’ box score.
Pacific won the next three sets by an average of 2.3 points, according to the box score. The Red Raiders fought in all three matches, but it was not enough. The Red Raiders lost 25-22, 25-23, and 27-25 in the last three sets.
Senior Emily Hill continued the strong start to her season with a double-double, recording 21 kills and 14 digs, according to the box score. Freshman Caitlin Dugan contributed 11 kills for the Red Raiders, while junior Emerson Solano and senior Kylie Rittimann held down the backline defensively as Solano recorded 20 digs and Rittman earned 16 digs.
Tech won their second game of the tournament, defeating UNLV 3-2. The game started at around 9:45 p.m. on Friday.
UNLV jumped on the Red Raiders early, winning two of the first three sets 25-21 and 25-23, according to the box score.
Sophomore setter Tatum Rohme built off her 43-assist game against Pacific with a 59-assist performance against UNLV, according to the box score. Emily Hill recorded her second double-double of the tournament with 15 kills and 20 digs.
The Red Raiders won the second, fourth and fifth sets to secure the 3-2 win, according to the box score. The second set was won 25-23, the fourth set went longer with the final score being 29-27 and Tech closed out the game with a 15-11 win in the fifth set.
Junior Allison White tied Hill with the most kills against UNLV, recording 15, as she also added three blocks to her stat line, according to the box score. Dugan, sophomore Karrington Jones, and sophomore Brooke Kanas made an impact on the offensive side, combining for 33 kills.
The Red Raiders record seven aces in the game, three of them from Solano, and recorded a .262 hitting percentage, both of which were improvements upon their earlier game against Pacific, according to the box score.
Tech will return to action at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday against Idaho to close out their 11-game road trip.
