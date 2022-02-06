The Texas Tech men's team ended their road stretch with a split weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah on Feb. 5 and 6. The Red Raiders defeated Loyola Marymount 4-1 on Saturday but fell to No. 50 Utah 4-0 the following day.
The Red Raiders traveled to the George S. Eccles Tennis Center in Salt Lake City, Utah with a 3-2 record after going undefeated in their opening weekend but losing to both No. 12 Arizona and No. 23 UCLA in the ITA Kickoff Weekend.
Senior Ilgiz Valiev stood out for the Red Raiders, winning his first three matches on the weekend before dropping his final singles match.
Tech started the weekend with a matchup against Loyola Marymount University, which they won behind strong performances from Valiev and junior Dimitrios Azoidis. Both players went 2-0 in their matches, including two-set wins in singles play.
Sophomore Reed Collier fell to Dane Esses to put the Lions on the scoreboard, but Tech ultimately prevailed and came back to win by a score of 4-1.
On Sunday, the Red Raiders faced an undefeated Utah team who had won seven games up to that point. Although the doubles point was competitive, Utah eventually earned their seventh consecutive win by defeating Tech 4-0.
After dropping the first doubles match, the Red Raiders responded with a win of their own thanks to the pair of Valiev and junior Franco Ribero. That left the doubles point up to junior Isaac Arevalo and Collier, who ultimately lost 5-7.
In singles play, the Utes made quick work of Tech’s players. Wallin fell to Utah sophomore Geronimo Espin Busleiman, with Red Raiders Valiev and Arevalo losing shortly after.
The Red Raiders are back at home next weekend to host the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and New Mexico State in the McLeod Tennis Center.
