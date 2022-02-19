Texas Tech softball lost its game on Saturday Feb. 19 against No. 6 the University of Washington 0-1. In the pitcher's duel between the Red Raiders and Huskies, both teams recorded nine hits combined, seven of which came from Tech. The Red Raiders moved to 3-6 on the season, marking this their sixth straight loss.
Freshman Erna Carlin made her fourth appearance of the year when she started her first game for the Red Raiders. Carlin struck out four of the first 16 batters she faced. The freshman pitcher would not allow a hit until the fourth inning.
Carlin would finish the game for the Red Raiders after she gave up the only run of the game in the bottom of the sixth when UW hit a solo home run to center. In her six innings pitched, Carlin struck out five allowing two hits and one run.
Washington came into Saturday averaging 9.5 runs per game, scoring 20 in their two previous games, according to Washington Athletics. This is the first time the Huskies have been held under eight runs in 2022.
The defense for the Red Raiders did their part to help Carlin in the circle when freshman Demi Elder ran through the wall to rob a homerun from the Huskies in the fourth. Elder would also make another play in the same inning when she stretched out to grab another out, throwing it to first for a double play.
On offense, junior Ellie Bailey recorded almost half of the Red Raiders hits when she went 3-4 at the plate with three singles. Bailey struck out in the top of the fifth with a runner on third, leaving one of Tech’s 10 runners left on base.
Bailey would come up in the top of the seventh with Tech’s last chance to tie or take the lead and singled up the middle for her third hit of the day. This was not enough for the Red Raiders with fifth-year Maddie Westmoreland grounding out to the pitcher to end the game.
Junior Alanna Barraza went perfect at the plate against the Huskies, finishing 2-2 with a hit-by-pitch and two singles. The other two hits would be recorded by sophomore Arianna Villa and graduate student Molly Grumbo.
Grumbo singled on a 1-0 count in the top of the second and would later be a part of a double play. Villa hit an infield single to the shortstop in the top of the sixth, recording her only hit of the day. Both would finish 1-3 at the plate.
With the loss to Washington, Tech has now lost its last six games after starting the season off 3-0 in Houston. The Red Raiders will be in search of their first and only win in Clearwater on Sunday when they play No. 23 Louisiana State University. This game will be broadcasted on ESPN+ at 8 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.