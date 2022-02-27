Texas Tech softball defeated No. 10 Northwestern University in their final game of the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic 4-2. The win over the Wildcats was Tech’s first ranked win of the year and fifth win of the season, snapping a three-game losing streak for the Red Raiders.
Junior pitcher Kendall Fritz started her third game of the tournament and was credited the win against Northwestern. Fritz was 2-1 in California with the one loss coming to UCLA 1-2.
Fritz finished the game for the Red Raiders but ran into some problems in the seventh inning. After hitting a batter, Fritz gave up a two-run home run that would cut the Wildcats deficit to 4-2.
Fritz bounced back and got a groundout by the next batter to end the inning and win the game. She finished with seven strikeouts in seven innings, giving up four hits and two runs. Fritz has 37 strikeouts on the year, a team high, according to Tech Athletics.
In the batter's box, the Red Raiders did not record their first hit until senior Peyton Blythe doubled down the left field line in the bottom of the third. Two batters later, junior Payton Jackson doubled to left and scored Blythe for the first run of the game.
Jackson recorded the most hits for the Red Raiders, going 2-3 with an RBI and a double against the Wildcats. Blythe finished 1-3 at the plate and also recorded a double.
Junior Ellie Bailey came to the plate in the third and singled up the middle to score Jackson, but the inning would end after sophomore Carson Armijo was thrown out trying to advance to third. Bailey went 1-3 with an RBI against the Wildcats.
The fourth inning would look similar to the third when junior Riley Ehlen singled to start the inning off. Graduate student catcher Molly Grumbo reached on a throwing error by the Wildcats third baseman and moved Ehlen over third.
Sophomore Abbie Orrick singled to extend Tech’s lead to 3-0 and scored Grumbo. Orrick also finished 1-3 with an RBI. With her RBI against Northwestern, Orrick is now tied for second on the team with seven RBI’s, according to Tech Athletics.
In the bottom of the fifth, Tech added their last run of the game when Ehlen hit a sac-fly to left field that scored Orrick. Ehlen finished 1-2 at the plate with one allowed RBI in her third start of the season, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders will travel back to Lubbock to play in the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic on March 5-6.
