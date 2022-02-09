The Texas Tech softball team will kick off its 2022 season with a four-game weekend in Houston starting on Friday to Sunday for the Houston Invitational, when they play against the University of Houston and the University of Texas at San Antonio.
First, the Red Raiders will play UTSA on Friday at 3 p.m., then move to a double-header on Saturday against UTSA and UH at noon and 6 p.m., then end the tournament on Sunday against Houston at 12:30. The two games against UH will be televised on ESPN+.
“I mean, we've played against ourselves so much over the past few months. It's gonna be really exciting to see us against someone with a different jersey,” head coach Sammy Ward said. “It'll just be really exciting to put a lineup together and work together to beat someone else.”
Ward is in her second season as the coach for the Red Raiders. Under her, Tech has posted a 21-26 record and placed third in the Big 12 in 2021.
Last year, UTSA went 15-31 with three of its losses coming to Big 12 opponents. The last time these two teams met was in 2018, with 5-0 win for the Red Raiders. Tech is currently 9-3 against the Roadrunners since they first played each other in 2007.
UTSA did return a key part of their lineup from last season, sophomore Kat Ibarra. In her freshman season, Kat batted .325 with 14 RBIs, according to UTSA Athletics. Senior infielder Riley Grunberg is also returning for the Roadrunners. Grunberg led the team with 14 HRs while batting .274.
Houston was 17-33 last year, but managed to rack up wins against Oklahoma State and Baylor during the middle of the season. Tech is 2-4 against UH since 2002 with the last matchup ending in a 1-2 loss for Tech in 2020.
Joining the Cougars' roster is Freshman Ja'Naiya Thomas, who was named to D1 Softball's preseason Top 75 Impact Freshman list. As well, the Cougars added seven transfers in the offseason, five of which came from Power 5 programs.
The Cougars did return senior outfielder Bethany Busch and junior pitcher Megan Lee. Busch batted .314 with 16 RBIs and four HR’s, which leads the team of returner Lee, the only pitcher returning for Houston, was 4-10 last year with a .381 ERA.
The Red Raiders are coming off a 21-26 overall record from last season while going 3-15 in Big 12 play. Coach Ward said the biggest improvement from last year was that the team was able to have a full offseason as a group.
“I think the best thing for us has been that we've had a fall together. We've had a lot more opportunities to learn from each other, grow together and get on the same page.”, Ward said.” I think that's been the best thing for us.”.
In last season’s opening weekend featuring five games against Texas A&M University, two against both Central Arkansas University and Colorado State University, Tech started either senior pitchers Erin Edmoundson or Missy Zoch in every game.
The theme continued, with the duo starting in 42 of 47 games all season. The other five were all started by then-junior Morgan Hornback, who returns in 2022 as the only senior pitcher.
“Like coach Sami said — we’ve been playing each other for the last three or four months now,” Hornback said ahead of Tech’s opening weekend in Houston. “I think specifically getting to play with this new group now, I think it’s gonna be a blast.”
After the Houston Invitational, Tech will play 11 games split across two weekends, but none of them will take place in Lubbock. The Red Raiders’ don’t play at home until March 5., when they host the University of North Texas and Southern University for the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic.
“It is what it is. We just never know what the weather’s gonna be like here, otherwise we would try to host a little earlier,” Ward said of the road trip to start the season. “I think it’s gonna be good for us, we’re a young group … so literally everything we’re doing this year is about learning, growing, experience and controlling what we can control.”
