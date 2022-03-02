The Texas Tech softball team will compete in the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic which will be at the Rocky Johnson Field.
Tech’s head softball coach Sami Ward said her players are eager for Tech’s first series in Lubbock.
“We are all really, really excited for so many reasons,” Ward said. “We love playing at home, we love our home field. We just got a brand new surface a couple months ago so we’re excited to be able to compete on it in front of our home crowd. And, it’s just, there’s nothing like being at home so we can’t wait.”
North Texas and Southern University will be competing in the tournament over the weekend.
The Red Raiders are entering the weekend 5-10 overall but are coming off a 4-2 victory over No. 18 Northwestern, according to Tech Athletics. Tech also played No. 6 California-Los Angeles and No. 16 Missouri last weekend but were defeated 2-1 in both games.
“Last two weekends, we played a lot of tough competition,” Ward said. “So it was nice to kind of get over that hump and get that first win against [a] top 25 team for the season I thought we did a good job of continuing to move forward and fight and claw and find a way to make it happen.”
Tech will play North Texas 6 p.m. Friday, 1:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, according to Tech Athletics. Southern University will play the Red Raiders at 4 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
North Texas comes into the weekend 7-2 overall as sophomore infielder Kailey Gamble leads the team with a .366 batting average, according to North Texas Sports. Gamble hit three home runs this season, which leads the team.
Southern enters the tournament 2-11 on the season, which included a 22-0 loss to Syracuse on Feb. 11, according to Southern Sports. Junior catcher Mariyah Sandoval leads the team with a .368 batting average and with one home run is in a three-way tie for the team lead.
Tickets for the tournament will be sold as an all-day package and can be purchased at the box office or on the Tech Athletics website.
