Texas Tech softball was defeated by Oklahoma State University via run rule 16-2 in the final game of the series. This was Tech’s second loss by run rule over the weekend, pushing them to a three game losing streak.
The first inning was where the Cowgirls got most of their runs, scoring 12 runs in the 45 minute inning. OSU hit four home runs in the first, one of which was a grand slam.
Junior Kendall Fritz started the game in the circle for the Red Raiders but didn’t make it out of the first, only pitching one out in the first. Fritz allowed five runs on three hits, facing six batters.
Senior Morgan Hornback relieved Fritz in the first, but was later pulled after she gave up two runs in 11 pitches. The Red Raiders went through four pitchers in the first inning.
Freshman Maddie Kuehl was brought in after Hornback was pulled, but was also taken out of the game in the first after she gave up five runs in six batters.
Freshman Erna Carlin was the final pitcher the Red Raiders used in the game, ultimately getting out of the first after Tech gave up 12 runs. Carlin finished with four strikeouts, giving up four runs on three hits.
On offense, the Red Raiders scored two runs in the five inning ball game. The two runs were the most they’ve scored against OSU in the series, bringing the total up to three runs in the series combined.
Junior Payton Jackson homered in the first inning that gave Tech an early 1-0 lead, but that would be Tech’s only lead in the game.
Jackson finished 1-3 with an RBI, home run and two strikeouts. As a team, the Red Raiders struck out nine time in their 19 at bats.
Tech would not score another run until the fourth inning after sophomore Abbie Orrick singled to left. Orrick finished 1-2 at the plate with an RBI and a st rikeout.
After the series sweep by OSU, Tech falls to 17-15 on the season. Next, Tech will host Kansas University from April 1-3 in Lubbock.
