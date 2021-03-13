The Texas Tech softball team defeated the University of New Mexico Lobos on March 13 1-0, finishing a series sweep over UNM after beating the Lobos in both sides of a double header on March 12.
With the win, Tech improved to a 12-8 record so far this season.
The Red Raiders host UTEP and Tarleton next weekend for the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic, a six game event spread across three double headers throughout the weekend. The Red Raiders have played nine straight home games and will play nine more before the stretch is over.
Junior RHP Morgan Hornback started on the mound for the Red Raiders, finishing the day with four strikes and one walk. Hornback started the day especially strong, allowing only one hit until the sixth inning.
Ending the day with two hits allowed and zero runs, Hornback threw her first complete game shutout of her career and earned her first win of the season.
The starting lineup for the Red Raiders was as follows
Y. Whaley (LF #26)
H. Burton (RF #1)
K. Hamilton (CF #21)
Z. Jones (1B #4)
M. Westmoreland (DH #41)
B. Russell (3B #24)
R. Love (SS #5)
K. Crites (C #8)
A. Villa (2B #0)
With seniors Missy Zoch and Erin Edmoundson essentially locking up two of the starting spots in the weekend rotation, this was an important outing for Hornback to cement her position among them.
Hornback and head softball coach Sami Ward talked about her performance postgame, specifically her ability to close out the game.
“I knew today that UNM was aggressive,” Hornback said. “So it was more about spin and locate, and then using my defense”
“Morgan did a really good job; I was telling her after the game that the thing I was most impressed with was her last inning,” Ward said. “It's really easy to kind of let up a bit, but I think she did a really nice job of closing the door for us.”
New Mexico started junior RHP Emma Guindon for the second straight day and Guindon put on a much more impressive showing than in the first matchup, although she still could not get the win over the Red Raiders for UNM.
After throwing only three strikeouts in the first game (still most on Lobos pitching staff in the double header), Guindon surpassed that number with four by the fifth inning. Guindon’s final statline would consist of nine hits in six innings, allowing only one run while striking out five betters (one BB).
Tech was quick to take the lead, with freshman second baseman Arianna Villa flying out to centerfield with runners on first and third and two out. The fly ball allowed the third base runner (freshman infielder Riley Love) to tag up and safely run home, scoring the only run of the day for both teams.
Love was not only responsible for the 1-0 lead, but also tied a career high in hits on the day with two hits in only two at bats. Love’s day would end early however, exiting the game in the bottom of the sixth after suffering a finger injury when at the plate.
The only other player with a multi-hit day was freshman Kennedy Crites, who had two singles. In Friday’s double header Crites only started in the second game, after senior catcher Kelcy Leach started the series leadoff game.
Hornback praised the young freshmen and their competitiveness out on the field in the series.
“I thought our freshman did great,” Hornback said. “I think as a freshmen, you go out and you're pretty fearless, you don't have anything to lose, you're trying to prove yourself. I think they did a really good job of going out and competing whether that's on offense or on defense.”
Tech has now won 22 of 39 total games against UNM, and is 12-3 at home.
The first game of the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic is set to start at 3:00 p.m. and will be hosted in Lubbock at Rocky Johnson Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.