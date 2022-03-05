The Red Raiders won their first game 3-0 against North Texas. Freshman Erna Carlin finished the first game of the doubleheader pitching a shoutout. In that shutout, she struck out nine batters and gave up two hits.
Tech won its last game of the day 2-0 against Southern University with nine hits on 27 at-bats and nine strikeouts, according to Tech Athletics.
“I mean, it's always nice, our goal every time is to do that,” head coach Sami Ward said of the shutout wins. “So, it's like you expect it and you’re disappointed when it doesn't happen. So yeah, that's what we’re expected to do and I’m pleased that they did.”
In the second game of the doubleheader, Riley Love hit her first home run of the season in the bottom of the second, bringing in sophomore Kennedy Crites for the first two scores of the game.
“It's kinda like a finally moment,” Love said. “I’ve been working really hard in the off-season, the coaches have prepared me for this and I haven't been producing the way I wanted to. But the whole staying relentless piece and just keep working hard every single day, being proud of the results. Not only results, but more of the process.”
In the bottom of the fifth, Tech scored three runs off three RBIs from junior Riley Ehlen, sophomore Page Mindedahl and junior Ellie Bailey, according to Tech Athletics.
Sophomore Riley Love finished the day going 2-3 with a home run and two RBIs, while junior Ellie Bailey finished 3-5 with two RBIs, according to Tech Athletics.
In the first game of its doubleheader, Tech recorded its first hit of the game in the bottom of the fourth with junior Payton Jackson’s single down the left-field line.
Jackson was then brought home for the first run of the game following a junior Ellie Bailey double to left-center field, according to Tech Athletics.
In the bottom of the sixth, Tech gets its fourth, fifth and sixth hits of the game. After a single by sophomore Carson Armijo, senior Maddie Westmoreland’s single to third base brings Armijo home for the second score of the game.
Later in the inning, sophomore Abbie Orrick’s single to shortstop RBI brings in the third and final run of the game, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech had three pitchers make an appearance, combining for 18 strikeouts and gave up a combined total of five hits, according to Tech Athletics.
“It was good, I think we have a strong pitching staff,” Ward said. “Like I said before, we have six of them and I think we can use all of them effectively. You know, we’re lucky in a sense that we don’t put someone out there and hold your breath. Like we know we’re gonna get good solid innings from them.”
The third and final day of the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic will take place tomorrow at 12:30 p.m. against Southern University and North Texas at 3 p.m.
