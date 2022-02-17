Texas Tech softball went winless in its first day at the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational in Clearwater, Florida after losing to Auburn University 1-7 and No. 13 Clemson University 0-8, according to D1Softball. With the two losses, Tech moves to 3-3 on the season.
Against Auburn, the Red Raiders took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the second, but that would be the only run they would score for the remainder of the game. As a team, Tech finished the game with three hits, a walk and six strikeouts, leaving four runners stranded.
Sophomore Arriana Villa recorded the only run for Tech when she hit an RBI sac-fly to center field after sophomore Carson Armijo hit a single off the second baseman's glove. Villa finished the game 0-2 with an RBI while Armijo went 1-3 at the plate.
Junior Kendall Fritz started the game for the Red Raiders and pitched 4.1 innings. Fritz left the game in the fifth inning after giving up three straight singles, one of which was an RBI. After giving up the last RBI, Fritz finished with five strikeouts, two walks and four runs.
Sophomore Olivia Rains came in to relieve Fritz in the fifth with two runners on and one out, but gave up a three-run home run on a 1-2 count that would extend Auburn's lead to six. Rains completed the fifth inning and did not come back out. She finished with one strikeout and gave up three runs.
Freshman Maddie Kuehl made her first appearance of the season when she came in for Rains in the sixth inning. Kuehl held Auburn to one hit, striking out one in the process. She finished the game for the Red Raiders, but the damage was already done in the first five innings.
Against Clemson, the game started quickly for the Tigers scoring five runs in the first inning. Four of the five runs scored in the first were unearned, coming from two errors made by the Red Raiders. Tech then held Clemson scoreless until the fifth inning where the Tigers hit a walk-off triple ending the game by run-rule.
Senior pitcher Morgan Hornback started the game for Tech, leaving in the bottom of the fourth after walking the first batter of the inning on four straight balls. This was Hornbacks second start of the year, the first one against the University of Houston in Tech’s 1-3 loss. Hornback finished with four strikeouts giving up 5 runs.
Freshman Erna Carlin made her second appearance when she came in to relieve Hornback in the fourth inning. She finished the game for the Red Raiders giving up two hits and three runs in 1.2 innings.
On offense, the Red Raiders produced about as much as they did against Auburn tallying up four hits and two walks in 18 plate appearances. They also struck out eight times, a season high for the Red Raiders so far.
According to Tech Athletics, Clemson’s starting pitcher Valerie Cagle was last year's ACC player and pitcher of the year. Against Tech, she threw four innings, striking out all eight while giving up two walks and three hits.
Tech’s lead-off hitter sophomore Abbie Orrick was the only Red Raider to get more than one hit, finishing the game 2-3 with a single and a double. Orrick got caught stealing third after her double and was left stranded after her single in the third inning. Tech would finish the game leaving all five of their runners on base.
The Red Raiders have another double-header on Friday, facing off against Northwestern University at 9:30 a.m. and the University of Central Florida at 5 p.m. Both games will be broadcasted on ESPN+.
