After securing a sweep over Southern University with a 13-2 victory in the first half of a double-header on Sunday, Tech fell to North Texas 11-3 in the final game of the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic.
In the first game, Tech recorded nine hits on 21 at-bats and two home runs against Southern University.
The Red Raiders brought in five runs in the bottom of the second inning, including those that scored from junior Ellie Bailey' fifteenth home run of her career, according to Tech Athletics.
“I'm just sticking to the process,” Bailey said. “We’ve been facing some really good pitching. So it’s hard to stick to your process and trust that you’ve been putting in the work and that’s what I did today.”
Tech followed with another home run from senior Molly Grumbo in the next inning, recording the 24th home run of her career, according to Tech Athletics.
Grumbo finished the day going 2-4 with a home run and two RBIs, while Bailey finished 4-4 with a home run and three RBIs.
In the second game of the doubleheader, junior Kendall Fritz didn't finish an inning before being relieved by sophomore Olivia Rains. Rains gave up four runs after two home runs and one other hit.
Tech made four pitching changes within the first three innings, ultimately giving up a combined ten hits, nine runs and five home runs, according to Tech Athletics.
“It’s just consistency, we’ve not been doing what we need to be doing consistently,” head coach Sami Ward said. “Mentally to be honest with you we just weren't there. We have the ability to complete each pitch and we took too many pitches off and it bit us in the butt.”
In the bottom of the first, Sophomore Carson Armijo recorded Tech’s first hit of the game with a double to right field. Armijo was later brought in after Bailey hit an RBI double to left center for Tech’s first score of the game.
In the top of the fifth, freshman Ranci Willis relieved freshman Maddie Kuehl, ending her day with five strikeouts and five hits allowed in 52 pitches, according to Tech Athletics.
The game ended early after UNT surpassed an eight-run lead after five innings.
“To be honest with you, I'm not metanlly ready to answer that question,” Ward said when asked about her overall take away. “Because I mean, my mentality is that we should win every game we play. So I'm not yet ready to think about all the positives that we took away. My expectation is higher than that for this group that we have here.”
The Red Raiders next game will begin the two-day Texas Tech invitational in Lubbock on March 12 and March 13.
