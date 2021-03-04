The Texas Tech softball team split their home opening double header against Texas State, falling in the first game by a score of 6-5 but bouncing back with a 7-2 victory over the Bobcats in the second game of the day.
The Red Raiders rolled out senior LHP Erin Edmoundson as the starter for the first matchup, and she started out strong with seven strikeouts and no runs scored until the sixth inning, when she would allow four runs and give up a two run lead.
Tech would hit their way back to a 5-4 lead before the inning was over, but Edmoundson would be pulled in the seventh for junior reliever Morgan Hornback after giving up the lead on two quick runs.
Edmoundson's day would be over with her final stat line consisting of 6 runs on 9 hits in 6.1 innings pitched, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks, and one hit batter moving her record on the season to 3-3.
The second game of the day featured senior RHP Missy Zoch starting on the mound. Unlike Edmoundson, Zoch would have a comfortable lead for the majority of the game after Tech jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the second inning and wouldn't allow a run for three more innings.
After Zoch allowed two runs in the top of the sixth, Morgan Hornback would make her second relief appearance of the day. Missy Zoch’s final statline featured six strikeouts to three walks in 5.1 innings pitched, allowing two runs on seven hits. She would earn a win for the day, tying up her record so far at 2-2 on the season.
In both of Hornback’s relief appearances, she would not allow a single hit or walk in a total of 1.4 innings pitched and seven at-bats, though she would fail to record a strikeout as well.
After the doubleheader, senior utility player Maddie Westmoreland had high praise for her teammates performances today
“(Missy) just has a fire, she's so exciting, I love watching her play, I love supporting her and cheering her on,” Westmoreland said. “I think she pitched really well today and I think that Morgan did a really good job stepping in.”
The starting lineups for the home opening double header were as follows:
Game 1:
RF Heaven Burton (#1)
LF Yvonne Whaley (#26)
CF Karli Hamilton (#21)
1B Zoe Jones (#4)
3B Breanna Russell (#24)
DP Peyton Blythe (#23)
C Kelcy Leach (#10)
SS Riley Love (#5)
2B Alanna Barroza (#56)
Game 2:
LF Jacee Hamlin (#22)
2B Arianna Villa (#00)
CF Peyton Blythe (#23)
1B Ellie Bailey (#12)
SS Alanna Barroza (#56)
DP Maddie Westmoreland (#41)
RF Payton Jackson (#6)
3B Abbie Orrick (#11)
C Kennedy Crites (#8)
The only players to start both games of the double header were sophomore infielder Alanna Barraza and junior outfielder Peyton Blythe, as Tech’s head softball coach Sami Ward had predetermined before the double header that there would be a great change in the lineups to give her players some opportunities to gain experience and showcase their talents.
“I'm really pleased with people who haven’t been given as many opportunities, the way they came out and played fearlessly,” Ward said postgame. “We kind of gave ‘em a heads up going into the first game that were going to make some changes in that second game regardless of how the outcome was.”
Barraza started the first game at second base but moved to shortstop for the second match up, showcasing her versatility on defense while maintaining her 1.000 fielding percentage this season. Barraza struggled offensively however, with only two hits and zero RBI’s or personal runs in six total at-bats.
In her first season at Tech Barraza started four games and made 13 appearances. Barraza burst onto the scene with some big moments in the shortened 2020 season, including an RBI double to help the Red Raiders to a 5-2 win over No. 15 Georgia.
Plythe started the first game in the Designated Player role, batting for the pitcher and filling where needed in the field. Plythe performed much better than Barraza on offense, with a two run homer in the first game of the day to go along with two hits in the second. Overall Plythe was responsible for two RBI, two strikeouts, and three hits in six at bats.
Freshman catcher Kennedy Crites only played in the loss to start the day but had one of the best games of her short career, getting her first home run and impressing head coach Sami Ward.
“That was super exciting for Kennedy and that's something she shows in practice, and it’s interesting every time we're in a competitive environment she raises to the occasion,” Ward said. “We’ve learned that about her through the inner squads so it's not surprising, but it's friggin awesome, so I was really proud of her.”
Currently 11 games through the season with five wins and six losses, the Red Raiders will look to get back above .500 at this weekend’s Texas Tech Invitational when they host the Abilene Christian Wildcats and the Kansas City Roos at Rocky Johnson Field. Each team in the invitational has two double headers, making for what should be an exciting slate of games.
The Red Raiders will play Abilene Christian at 1 p.m. March 6, and follow it up by playing Kansas City at 3 p.m. later that day. Tech will then play the same teams in the opposite order the next day, facing off against Kansas City at 11:30 a.m. and Abilene Christian at 1:30 p.m. March 7.
