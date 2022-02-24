Texas Tech softball opened up the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic with a win against California Baptist University 5-0 with the help of sophomore Arriana Villa batting in three runs. The win against the Lancers snaps a seven-game losing streak for the Red Raiders dating back to Feb. 13.
The Red Raiders started the game with a walk from junior Ellie Bailey and a single from junior Carson Armijo in the top of the first. Both runners went on to be stranded after junior Payton Jackson struck out to end the top of the first.
The same happened in the top of the second. After a pair of singles from sophomore Riley Love and senior Peyton Blythe, both girls would be left on base. The single would be Love’s one hit of the day finishing 1-3 while Blythe finished 2-4 with a strikeout.
Junior Kendall Fritz got the start for the Red Raiders and went five innings, striking out eight batters while giving up five hits and no runs. Fritz’s eight strikeouts are the most she has thrown in a game, and she’s recorded 26 strikeouts, giving up seven walks and 11 runs on the season so far in 2022, according to Tech Athletics.
The third inning is where the Red Raiders struck first, scoring two runs after Villa doubled down the left field line. Love ultimately struck out to end the inning, one of her two strikeouts on the day. Villa finished the game 3-4 with three RBIs and a double.
In the fourth, the Red Raiders started the inning off with a single from Blythe who later scored. After a couple flyouts for Tech, Bailey singled up the middle to score Blythe. Jackson and Villa would also both single, scoring two more for the Red Raiders. Bailey finished the game 2-3 with an RBI and a walk.
Freshman Maddie Kuehl came in to relieve Fritz in the bottom of the sixth inning and finished the game for the Red Raiders. Kuehl struck out two and gave up a hit and a walk, allowing no runs. According to Tech Athletics, this is Tech’s third shutout win.
According to Tech Athletics, the Red Raiders finished with a season-high 12 hits against the Lancers. Last week in Florida, Tech tallied up 20 hits in the course of their six games.
The Red Raiders will play a doubleheader tomorrow against Missouri University at 7:30 p.m. and the University of California Los Angeles at 10 p.m. Both games will be streamed on FloSoftball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.