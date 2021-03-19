Texas Tech softball is hosting UTEP and Tarleton State this weekend for the 10th annual Jeannine Mchaney Memorial Classic held at Rocky Johnson Field, home of the Red Raiders.
Tech’s first game of the contest is against UTEP and will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 18th.
Tech is 12-8 so far this season, UTEP is 4-8 and Tarleton state is 9-15. None of the teams are ranked. The Red Raiders have a 12-4 all time record over UTEP, but Saturday will be the first matchup against Tarleton State, according to Tech Athletics. None of the teams are ranked.
The Jeannine Mchaney Classic is the last weekend of softball for the Red Raiders before they begin games against the rest of the Big 12. Tech plays Baylor in a three game weekend series starting next Friday (March 26) to kick off the inter-conference portion of their season.
In a news conference a few days prior to the start of the Classic, Tech’s head softball coach Sami Ward spoke about her team entering a pivotal weekend and the conference play that will follow.
“I think we're on an upward trajectory right now which is right where we want to be going into conference play,” Ward said. “I think we’re in a good spot and have another great opportunity this weekend to continue getting better and moving forward and getting prepared before we hit the Big 12.”
The Red Raiders play UTEP twice on the first day of the weekend (Friday, March 19), Tarleton State twice on the last day of the weekend (Sunday, March 21), with one game against both teams on the Saturday in between. Though Tech plays each team three times, UTEP and Tarleton State will face off against each other only once, on Saturday, March 20.
“(The pitching staff) is doing a good job and I think we're balancing the workload pretty well so far,” Ward said. “We're doing a good job and it’s just nice to be able to balance the workload.”
Expect to see a lot of Erin Edmoundson and Missy Zoch this weekend, as the Red Raiders two starters have turned out impressive performances so far this season and are amongst the best pitchers in the Big 12.
Edmoundson leads the Big 12 in strikeouts (52) and is second in Innings Pitched (59), according to Big 12 Stats. Zoch, on the other hand, is seventh in the conference in both categories (38 Ks and 39 IP). Edmounson also leads the conference in games started (9).
The Red Raiders first game of the Jeannine Mchaney Classic is against UTEP who has a record of 4-8, and is set to start at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 19. With five more games in the weekend to follow, the Red Raiders will need to bring their all in the last tournament before inter-conference play begins next week.
