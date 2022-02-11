In its first game of the season, Texas Tech’s softball team swept the University of Texas at San Antonio at the Houston Invitational 8-0. Tech run-ruled the Roadrunners and ended the game five innings after junior Kendall Fritz only allowed one hit.
As a transfer who spent three years at the University of Nevada, Fritz struck out five batters and gave up one walk in 65 pitches in her game as a Red Raider.
In her last season at Nevada in 2021, Fritz started 21 games throwing 115 strikeouts with a 3.12 ERA while winning 11 games, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders did not only experience success on the mound though, scoring at least one run in every inning but the first and taking control of the game.
Early in the first, Junior Ellie Bailey grounded out to the pitcher to score graduate student Molly Grumbo. This gave Tech its first lead of the game, but more would follow later on.
The 2nd inning was when Tech really broke open its lead. Sophomore Abbie Orrick got the party started for the Red Raiders when she hit a three-run HR in the bottom of the 2nd that gave Tech an early 4-0 lead going into the top of the 3rd.
Four other Red Raiders hit home runs but none with any teammates on base. Juniors Payton Jackson and Ellie Bailey, and sophomores Arianna Villa and Carson Amrijo got their first home runs of the year.
Villa, who was voted onto the All Big 12 Freshman team, picked up right where she left off a season ago. Last year, Villa batted .235 with 15 hits while starting almost every game for the Red Raiders. Against UTSA, she went 2-2 with a HR in the 4th and a single into left field.
Armijo is a transfer from UCLA and only had one appearance last year and went 2-3 at the plate. Her HR in the 5th inning was the last run the Red Raiders would score due to the run rule.
Both Jackson and Bailey came off the bench last year making their name as pinch hitters. Last year, Bailey batted .500 as a pinch hitter and Jackson batted .333 with 3 big RBIs against UT in the Big 12 Tournament.
Tech finished the game with nine total hits, leaving two runners on base. Tech also struck out a total of five times, one time looking.
The Red Raiders will have a double header on Saturday against UTSA at 12 p.m. and then will play on ESPN+ against the University of Houston at 6 p.m. On Sunday, Tech will play UH again at 12:30 p.m.
