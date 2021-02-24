Tech softball is underway, and they have a long way to go before Big 12 play in April.
However, under head coach Sami Ward, the potential is there.
“The reality is we’re in the Power Five too, and we’ve got a great opportunity to sneak up on people that aren’t expecting us to right now, so our expectation doesn’t change; we still need to focus on ourselves,” she said.
An already unconventional year for the Red Raiders has been prolonged by a near one-month wait until they play at home.
Tech will have played eleven matches before opening their home slate against Texas State at noon in Lubbock March 3.
They will then have 13 more non-conference matches before beginning conference play against Baylor at 6 p.m. March 26 at Rocky Johnson Field.
Tech will enter its 48th overall matchup with Baylor when they meet next.
The Red Raiders have had the hand over the Bears of late, winning their last four matchups against Baylor dating back to 2018, according to Tech Athletics.
The most recent outing saw Tech win 11-6.
Baylor will have a chance to redeem itself in late March when the two teams meet for a three-game series in Lubbock.
The second game will take place at 4 p.m. March 27, and the teams will then conclude the series at noon March 28.
The Red Raiders will then take a three-day break before another series against the Longhorns in Austin.
Tech will make its trip to battle Texas April 1-3 with the game times still having yet to be determined, according to Tech Athletics.
The two teams have had back-and-forth, low-scoring affairs of late, with Texas winning the most recent matchup 2-0 and the Red Raiders winning the match prior by a score of three runs to two.
However, the Red Raiders have historically struggled against Texas, having lost 11-straight games between 2016 and 2019.
They will take one step closer to evening the lopsided series this year.
The Red Raiders will play one last home matchup against Oklahoma State April 9-11 before beginning their road trip.
The matchups will take place at 6 p.m., 4 p.m. and noon, respectively, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders and Oklahoma State have a closer historic rivalry, with the Cowboys winning 24 matches to Tech’s 10, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders have, however, lost the five most recent matchups.
After an opportunity to break a five-game losing skid, Tech will begin its longest road trip of the season against Kansas and Oklahoma.
Their series in Lawrence, Kansas, will take place April 16-18, according to Tech Athletics.
Friday’s game will be at 6 p.m., Saturday’s at 2 p.m. and Sunday’s at noon, according to Tech Athletics.
They will then have a five-day break before their final road game of the season in Norman, Oklahoma, against the Sooners. Times for the Tech, Oklahoma three-day series have yet to be determined, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech’s final homestand will be against Iowa State April 30-May 2, according to Tech Athletics, with the games taking place at 6 p.m., 4 p.m. and noon.
The Red Raiders have the lead in the overall series with 23 wins to Iowa State’s 13, according to Tech Athletics.
Success has been especially in abundance of late, with Tech winning three of its last four games against the Cyclones.
This will be a final shaping match for the Red Raiders before they travel to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, for the Phillips Big 12 Championships May 14-15, according to Tech Athletics. Times have yet to be determined for the event.
