Texas Tech softball will host Texas State in a home-opening double header on Wednesday, with the first game scheduled for noon and the second game scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at Rocky Johnson Field.
Tech is currently 5-6 after gaining two wins in the Razorback Invitational that took place last weekend, though both wins came in high scoring fashion.
The Red Raiders gained their first victory of the weekend over North Dakota State by a score of 6-1 on Friday, and their second win came on Sunday when they beat Southeast Missouri by a score of 7-1.
The Red Raiders were originally supposed to open their season with a three game series against Texas State on Valentine's weekend, but that series was postponed due to inclement weather as a winter storm wreaked havoc all over Texas.
Texas State currently holds a record of 6-2 and is coming off of three straight wins to end their participation in the Lone Star State Invitational. Their most recent win came against Lamar University, who they beat by a score of 8-1.
"This trip to Tech will be a great experience for us as a team to find out if we can travel together and still figure out how to get off the bus and play our game," Texas State softball head coach Ricci Woodard said. "I'm looking forward to seeing how this team plays another Big 12 opponent on the road."
Senior outfielder Karli Hamilton will look to build off of the momentum from a great weekend in Fayetteville, where she had two RBIs on seven hits and batted .500 with an on base percentage of .563.
After using her sophomore year as a redshirt season, Hamilton has shown constant growth, earning spots on the 2018 All-Big 12 second team and improving with a 2019 All-Big 12 first team selection. She also was named the Softball America Preseason No. 30 player in the nation before the 2020 season came to a close after only 26 games, all of which Hamilton started in.
When asked what caused her impressive performance in the Arkansas Invitational in a news conference ahead of the matchup with Texas State, Hamilton credited her mindset for her success.
“In Fayetteville I think what made the difference for me was having a forward thinking mindset,” Hamilton said. “Coach Sami talks a lot about pitch to pitch, winning the pitch that you have whether the last call you agree with or not and whether or not things are going how you want them to go. I really just tried to implement that this week and I think I was able to be successful.”
Tech head softball coach Sami Ward elaborated on that mindset later in the same conference.
“Our main messages are winning the next pitch and controlling things we can control,” Ward said. “That’s a life lesson, but that's something we get to learn and practice every single day within this beautiful sport, but I think those two things are important for us.”
Meanwhile a player to watch on the Texas State squad is senior outfielder Kylie George, a transfer from Texas A&M. In the Bobcat’s season opening win against Abilene Christian she had three hits in three at bats and two runs scored. George also added on two stolen bases and a walk before the game was finished.
Tech has fallen to Texas State in each of their last three match ups, being outscored 7-1 during that span, but the Red Raiders are 5-4 against the Bobcats in Lubbock.
The Red Raiders will look to add two more wins to their record when they face off against Texas State at noon on Wednesday in a back-to-back double header, and the showdown between the two teams will be broadcasted on ESPN+.
