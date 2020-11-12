Texas Tech head softball coach Sami Ward announced the addition of six new signees on Wednesday to the 2021 signing class.
The newly signed Lady Raiders are Erna Carlin, Demi Elder, Breanna Hayward, Karson Jennings, Maddie Kuehl and Kaylee Lyon.
Carlin is a right-handed pitcher from Hempstead, who was named Newcomer of the Year in her freshman season at Waller High School. She was All-District in both her freshman and sophomore seasons, tossing 497 strikeouts in that time, according to Tech Athletics.
Outside of school ball, she led her travel team to the 2016 PGF National Championship, 2017 Texas Challenge Series Championship, 2018 USA Elite Select Championship and 2020 Junior Olympic Championship. Carlin enters Tech with an elite history of winning.
Elder, an outfielder from League City, comes to Lubbock with an impressive resume as well. Just like Carlin, Elder earned Newcomer of the Year honors in her district. She would go on to earn First Team All-County honors and Team MVPs in both her freshman and sophomore seasons, adding All-District honors to the trophy case as well her sophomore year, according to Tech Athletics. She was ranked 34th on Flo-Softball’s 2021 Grade list.
The next signee, Hayward, comes in from Tucson, Arizona, where she has been playing infield for Cienega High School.
She was previously named Southern Arizona Freshman of the Year, and was First Team All-State and All-Conference in both of her first two seasons at Cienega, according to Tech Athletics. In only two seasons, she already broke her school’s career record for home runs with 25. She also helped her team win the AIA championship in 2018. Following her on field success, she was named one of Southern Arizona’s Top 100 sports figures.
Behind the plate, Jennings is a catcher from Purcell, Oklahoma, where she was a key contributor to her high school’s 2017 regional and state championships. She earned All-City and Second Team All-District honors as a freshman and was named First Team All-City and All-District as a junior, according to Tech Athletics. The former Catcher of the Year was ranked 128th on Extra Innings Softball’s 2020 list.
Next, from Longmont, Colorado, Kuehl will head to Lubbock after being a three-time BoCoPreps First Team All-Region athlete, according to Tech Athletics. She currently owns Silver Creek High School’s record for strikeouts, WHIP and batting average. She was named Pitcher of the Year her junior season and BoCoPreps Region Player of the Year as a senior.
Lyon, from Norman, Oklahoma, is a two-time First-Team All-District honoree who comes to Tech with almost every award in the book. She has been named First Team All-State, All-Region, First Team All-Conference, OKC Area All-Vype Team, and is a three-time Norman High School Defensive Player of the Year award winner, according to Tech Athletics. Lyon was ranked 110th on Extra Innings Softball’s Class of 2021.
These signings represent the first of the 2021 Tech recruiting class for head coach Sami Ward, who was announced as Tech’s eighth ever softball head coach in October.
