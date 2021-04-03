The Texas Tech softball team was defeated by the Texas Longhorns in Austin by a score of 2-1 on Saturday, April 3. The loss completed a series sweep for Texas over the Red Raiders, and Tech moved to 0-6 against Big 12 teams this season.
Despite throwing for nearly 150 pitches in the opening game of the weekend series in Austin, senior Missy Zoch started the series finale on the mound. Texas also started their opening day starting pitcher sophomore Shea O’Leary, who had a career day including 11 strikeouts in their win over the Red Raiders.
Tech started the game by getting their first two batters on base, and senior outfielder Karli Hamilton went up to bat with runners on second and third with no outs.
Hamilton grounded out to first, but it was enough to score Yvonne Whaley, who showcased her speed by beating the tag.
The Red Raiders kept the momentum alive in the bottom of the first, with Zoch throwing a 1-2-3 inning and getting her first strikeout of the day to end the inning. The second inning began with Tech up 1-0.
Texas’ O’Leary started the top of the second with two straight strikeouts and then finished the inning with a fly out off the bat of sophomore infielder Alanna Barraza. After Tech got their 1-2-3 inning, Texas responded with one of their own.
Despite allowing Texas’s first hit, the Red Raiders finished the second inning after only four innings and would maintain their 1-0 lead entering the top of the third.
Hamilton battled to a full count with two outs and Tech's leading base scorer in program history on second base in redshirt senior outfielder Heaven Burton. Hamilton failed to capitalize however, and O’Leary would pitch her second straight scoreless inning.
Zoch gave up her second hit of the day to Texas’ junior infielder Janae Jefferson, but was able to strike out Texas’ senior outfielder Shannon Rhodes (7th in Home Runs in 2021 among all NCAA D-1 softball players) to end the inning.
Senior infielder hit a two out single in the top of the fourth, and freshman Kennedy Crites came up to bat right after. Crites made good contact on a hit that showed potential of leaving the yard, but Texas’ center fielder Rhodes made the catch to retire the side.
Zoch kept up her performance, maintaining the shutout over Texas as both teams entered the fifth inning. Tech’s offense failed to increase that lead in the top of the fifth however, as O’Leary threw another 1-2-3 inning.
Texas redshirt junior catcher Taylor Ellsworth started the bottom of the fifth with a single (her second hit of the day but only Texas’ third) and was followed with a single by junior utility player Lauren Burke advancing Ellsworth to third.
After Burke advanced to second, Texas’ freshman utility player Courtney Day hit the first double of her career, scoring both runners on. The RBI double gave Texas its first lead of the day, putting them up 2-1 over the Red Raiders.
Tech’s junior outfielder Peyton Blythe got the Red Raiders on base in the top of the sixth, but their offense could not bring the tying runner home. Zoch responded with a strong inning however, keeping the deficit at one run.
Both teams traded strong defensive innings and the game went without any changes on the scoreboard.
O’Leary threw for a season high 11 strikeouts, and both teams ended with only five hits.
Texas completed a series sweep over Tech with the 2-1 win, and the Red Raiders moved to 0-6 against Big 12 teams.
Tech was swept by Baylor in the series prior and will look to end its six-game losing streak on Friday, April 9, when they host Oklahoma State at Rocky Johnson Field in Lubbock.
