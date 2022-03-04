.
The Texas Tech softball team lost to North Texas 5-4 in the first game of the Jeannie McHaney Memorial Classic.
In the top of the first, Tech records the first error of the game which allows a runner to advance home for the first score of the game, according to Tech Athletics
. In the bottom, Sophomore Carson Armijo records an RBI double to left field to bring in junior Payton Jackson for the tying run after the first.
In the top of the second, North Texas capitalized on Tech’s second error with a two-run RBI to center field, according to Tech Athletics.
After allowing four hits and three runs, sophomore Olivia Rains relieved junior Kendall Fritz at the mound.
In the bottom of the inning, sophomore Arriana Villa hits an RBI single to Left Field to bring in sophomore Riley Love and cut UNT’s lead down to one run.
“Yeah, Liv came in and did a really nice job for us,” head coach Sami Ward said. “She shut down their hitters. She was really effective keeping the ball down and changing speeds and letting our defense work.”
This was Rains first time playing at Rocky Johnson Field and is optimistic about the rest of the classic.
“It was awesome to get back out on the field. This was my first time playing here,” Rains said. “Our response was really well tonight. We got down early and fought back in it, we just got to finish games. But I honestly think we capitalized on the opportunities that we were given and we just gotta keep pushing harder and success will follow.”
In both the third and fourth innings since the pitching change, Tech didn't allow any hits, according to Tech Athletics.
In the bottom of the fourth, Tech records back-to-back singles from senior Molly Grumbo and sophomore Abby Orrick, followed by sophomore Riley Love hitting a SAC fly out to right field to bring in the tying run.
The single would be Grumbo’s third hit of the day finishing 3-2 while Orrick finished 3-1, according to Tech Athletics.
In the top of the seventh, North Texas capitalized after a wild pitch, stealing home and breaking the tie. The Mean Green then extended their lead after a ground out RBI, according to Tech Athletics.
Though Villa’s score cut the lead to one in the bottom, Tech fell to North Texas four runs to five.
Tech finished the game with eight hits and two errors. The Red Raiders had two more at bats than the Mean Green (28-26), but left on two more runners (7-5), according to Tech Athletics.
“We just got to string it together,” Ward said. “We got to eliminate some of our mistakes that are putting us in the deficit, but we’re so close right now. We just got to come together as a team.”
The second day of the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic will take place tomorrow afternoon at 1:30 p.m. against UNT and against Southern University at 4 p.m.
