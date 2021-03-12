The Texas Tech softball team is set to face off against the University of New Mexico in a two-day, three-game series this weekend that begins at noon on Friday, March 12, and will be held in Lubbock on Rocky Johnson Field.
The second game of the series will be played soon after the first, at 2 p.m. on Friday as well. Finally, the last game of the series will take place at noon on Saturday.
Tech was originally supposed to begin the series with just one game the first day at 4 p.m. on Friday and follow up with games at noon and 2:30 on Saturday, but the games were adjusted due to expected inclement weather.
The game against New Mexico on Friday is the seventh straight home game for the Red Raiders, and do not expect this home stretch to end any time soon, with 12 more home games coming up.
The Red Raiders got over the .500 hump this past Sunday when they won both games of their double header to close the Texas Tech Invitational and improved their record to 9-8 so far this season.
The first win of the day came in exciting fashion, with Zoe Jones hitting a walk off single that scored the runner on second (Heaven Burton) to win the game.
The Red Raiders finished the invitational with three wins and only one loss to the Kansas City Roos, and have a week of rest until their series against the New Mexico Lobos. The Lobos are currently 1-15 so far this season, and have lost their last 13 straight including a winless appearance in the GCU/ASU Tournament as well as the OSU/Tulsa Tournament held in the last two weeks.
With the Lobos record being what it is, it’s likely we will see a lot of players getting playing time this weekend, similar to how things were in the season opening weekend for the Red Raiders when they rolled out two almost completely different starting lineups in the two game series against Texas State.
“The reality is the disparity from one to 22 is not that far off we were really going with some of the returners who have a lot of experience in the first few weeks but I don't think there's a drop off with anyone else.” said head softball coach Sami Ward “They're neck and neck in a lot of places.”
The Red Raiders have had a pretty up and down season so far, with Sunday being the third time that Tech has finished a series and/or invitation on the opposite side of .500 than they started with, but coach Sami Ward has stressed the importance of maintaining their positive approach to every game.
“We're not gonna change the way we practice based on how we play, we really believe this is a process,” Ward said. “We’re not changing the way we do things. We're stubborn and tenacious and that's a strength of ours as a coaching staff and that's how we’ve found success in the past.”
Though the pitching lineup for the weekend series has yet to be released, it's all but certain that seniors Missy Zoch and Erin Edmoundson will make an appearance on the mound to start one of the games, as they have in every weekend to date.
Zoch is currently 4-2 so far this season and has the lowest ERA on the team (2.84). Also Zoch has done a great job of finishing innings out with runners left on base, allowing only 13 runs on 26 hits in 32 innings pitched.
Though Edmoundson’s statline would seem less impressive than Zoch’s with a 4-4 record and a 3.23 ERA, she has seen much more time on the mound with 20 more innings pitched (52). In those innings, she's allowed only 24 runs on 46 hits, and has walked less batters than Zoch with 17 to Zoch’s 19.
The Red Raiders have won 19 of a total 36 games against and are 9-3 at home during those games, including the most recent battle against the team in which Tech came out on top by a score of 8-1 in 2018.
Tech takes the field against New Mexico at noon and 2 p.m. for a double header and will follow up with a noon game on Saturday to end the three game series. The series will be held at Rocky Johnson field for Tech’s seventh straight home game.
