Texas Tech softball looks to snap a seven game losing streak when they travel to Cathedral City, CA to play in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic from Thursday to Sunday.
The Red Raiders will play five games starting off with California Baptist University at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, followed by a double header on Friday against the University of Missouri at 7:30 p.m. and the University of California Los Angeles at 10 p.m.
On Saturday, Tech faces off against Long Beach State University at 2:30 p.m. and finishes the tournament against Northwestern University on Sunday at 11 a.m.
“The Mary Nutter is a great tournament. It's huge for the girls on our team to be playing in front of the young girls. I think that's the biggest thing," Head softball coach Sami Ward said. "There's so many youth softball players that come to this tournament and the environment is just really really cool.”
The Red Raiders are coming off a winless weekend in Clearwater, Florida where they played against four top-25 teams, according to Tech Athletics.
“It was a really great experience for us. It gave us an opportunity to see where we're at and really see that we're not as far away as some might think, so I think that was the biggest opportunity for us," Ward said.
Ward said it's a good learning lesson for her team to play high levels of competition early in the season.
“I think the experience of playing great teams, and competing with great teams is really valuable. I mean, totally invaluable for everyone on our team because we are really young right now.”, Coach Ward said about the value of all her players competing in early tournament games.
Tech opens up the tournament weekend facing off against CBU. The Lancers are 5-5 on the season, winning four of their last five games. CBU is led by junior catcher Katelyn Mangrello who is batting .367 on the year, according to CBU Athletics.
On the mound for CBU, sophomore Jazmine Castaneda is leading the team in innings pitched with 30.1 in her seven appearances, four of which are starts. Castaneda also leads the team in strikeouts with 22, according to CBU Athletics.
The Red Raiders start Friday off against an 8-3 Mizzou team. According to Mizzou Athletics, the Tigers are coming off a 4-1 performance from a week ago at The Spring Games, with their only loss coming to Maryland University 1-0.
Fifth-year Kimberly Wert is batting a team-high .379 with three home runs and nine RBIs for the Tigers. Sophomore Jenna Laird is third on the team in average at .333 with five RBIs and 17 total bases, according to Mizzou Athletics.
For the Tigers, the circle is led by junior Jordan Weber. She has made seven appearances with five starts, throwing 31 innings. In Weber's appearances, she has struck out 35 batters and given up 4 earned runs with an ERA of .90, according to MIzzou Athletics.
In its second game of the double-header on Friday, Tech will face off against No. 6 UCLA. The Bruins are 7-3 on the year, losing two games to Northwestern and Florida State University in Clearwater. Four of its seven wins have come by run rule, according to UCLA Athletics.
Redshirt senior Kinsley Washington leads the team in average, batting .531 with five home runs, according to UCLA Athletics. She also leads the team with 16 RBIs and 38 total bases. Redshirt senior Aaliyah Jordan is second on the team in average at .409 with three home runs and nine RBIs
On the mound, redshirt junior Megan Faraimo has six appearances on the year with an ERA of 1.83, striking out 42 batters in the process. Faraimo is 23rd in the country in strikeout total, according to NCAA.com.
On Saturday, the Red Raiders will play against LBSU who is 2-7 on the season and currently on a four game losing streak, according to LBSU Athletics.
Senior Kyra Snyder is hitting a team-high .381 with eight hits and one RBI. Senior Justine Briones is leading the team in RBIs with six, batting .318, according to LBSU Athletics.
On the mound, Junior Samantha Fowler has given up 19 walks and 17 runs in her 16.2 innings pitched. Fowler also leads the LBSU pitching staff in strikeouts with 10. Sophomore Sophia Fernandez has a team low ERA of 5.76 of pitchers who have started, according to LBSU Athletics.
On Sunday, Tech will play Northwestern for the second time of the season, the first ending in a 9-6 loss for the Red Raiders. Freshman Maddie Kuehl started the game and later left after facing 10 batters in 1.1 innings, according to Tech Athletics.
For Tech, junior Kendall Fritz is 2-2 on the mound this year with a team-high 18 strikeouts. Fritz has started all five of the games she has appeared in and has an ERA of 2.30, according to Tech Athletics.
“Kendall has been great," Ward said. "She's someone that wants the ball. She's super competitive. And the team definitely feeds off that and she's done a great job for us and I fully expect her to continue on this trajectory.”
Sophomore Olivia Rains has appeared in five games with one start. She has a 3.75 ERA in her 9.1 innings striking out five while giving up five earned runs, according to Tech Athletics.
After following up a 3-0 start by losing seven consecutive games, Tech will look to stop the bleeding in California. All five of the games for the Red Raiders will be streamed on FloSoftball.
