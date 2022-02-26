Texas Tech softball moved to 1-2 in California at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic after losing both of its double header games on Friday Feb. 25.
The Red Raiders lost their first game 2-1 to No. 14 the University of Missouri after a walk-off in the bottom of the seventh, according to D1Softball.
After the loss, Tech faced off against No. 6 the University of California, Los Angeles, losing 2-1.
The Red Raiders started off the first inning against Mizzou with sophomore Arriana Villa singling to left in her first at bat of the game, but would later get stranded after three strikeouts in a row. Villa would finish the game 1-3 with her only hit coming in the top of the first.
In the second inning, junior Payton Jackson walked and would later reach third after sophomore Jacee Hamlin singled, reaching second on a throwing error. The Red Raiders would eventually strand Hamlin after Jackson was thrown out at home after a passed ball and sophomore Riley Love struck out.
Freshman Erna Carlin made her second start of the season against the Tigers, throwing 4.1 innings while striking out five and giving up one run in the bottom of the fifth. Carlin would be pulled after giving up one run and sophomore Olivia Rains came in to take her place.
Rains finished the game giving up the walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to lose the game for the Red Raiders. She went 2.1 innings, striking out five in the process.
According to Tech Athletics, Rains has made six appearances on the year with one of them being a start.
The fourth inning is where the Red Raiders would strike first after an RBI sac-fly by Love that would score sophomore Abbie Orrick from third. Orrick reached third after a lead off double to left and a flyout from Hamlin. Love finished the game 0-1 with an RBI.
After the fifth inning, Tech saw one runner on base, coming in the top of the seventh when Jackson walked with one out.
After her walk, the Red Raiders had back-to-back strikeouts that ended the seventh. Tech struck out 14 times against Mizzou, adding to their total of 81 on the season so far, according to Tech Athletics.
In their second game of the double header, the Red Raiders faced off against a UCLA team that allowed 16 runs in their 11 games leading up to the game, according to UCLA Athletics. Redshirt junior pitcher Megan Faraimo allowed eight of the 18 runs, striking out 42 batters before pitching against the Red Raiders.
According to the NCAA, Faraimo was ranked 23rd in the nation in strikeouts heading into the weekend. She struck out 12 Red Raiders in the seven innings she pitched.
On the other side of the circle, junior Kendall Fritz made her sixth start of the year against the Bruins. Fritz gave up an early homerun in the bottom of the second for the first score of the game.
The Bruins would lay down three bunts in a row in the bottom of the third, scoring a run in the process. Fritz finished the game with four strikeouts in six innings, allowing six hits and 2 runs.
The Red Raiders did not score their first run until the third inning when senior Peyton Blythe hit her first home run of the season, tying the game up at one. This would be the only run Tech would score in the game. Blythe finished the game 1-2 at the plate with one RBI.
In the fourth, the Red Raiders got back-to-back doubles from sophomore Carson Armijo and Jackson but were stranded after a couple of flyouts. Armijo finished 1-2 with a hit-by-pitch while Jackson went 1-3 at the plate with two strikeouts.
Tech will play against Long Beach State University on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. LBSU is 1-1 in the tournament so far, getting run-ruled by Oklahoma University in its first game. The game against Long Beach will be streamed on FloSoftball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.