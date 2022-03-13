For the first time this season, Tech softball went undefeated at a tournament, sweeping the University of Tulsa and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. After the two sweeps, Tech moves back to .500 at 12-12.
The Red Raiders started Sunday off with a run-rule win against A&M-Corpus Christi, 9-1. Both games that Tech faced against the Islanders ended in a run-rule. In the second game against the Islanders, Tech took an early lead when junior Ellie Bailey singled to right, scoring junior Payton Jackson.
The Red Raiders added a couple of runs in the second and third inning, but broke open in the bottom of the fourth. Junior Riley Ehlen started the rally in the fourth with a sacrifice bunt back to the pitcher that scored freshman Demi Elder.
Sophomore Abbie Orrick came to the plate next and homered to left that scored Bailey, pushing the lead to 6-1 for the Red Raiders.
B4: Orrick hits a two run home run to center to extend Tech’s lead to five. TTU 6- TAMCC 1— Jonathan Kath (@jkath_DT) March 13, 2022
Senior Peyton Blythe came up three batters later and doubled to center, one of four doubles the Red Raiders had. With two runners on, Jackson doubled to right and bumped the score up to 8-1 heading into the top of the fifth.
The Red Raiders added their final run when fifth-year Maddie Westmoreland pinch hit for Ehlen and doubled to win the game for the Tech.
In the circle, freshman Erna Carlin made her second start of the tournament and sixth of the season, according to Tech Athletics.
Carlin went all five innings and recorded five strikeouts in 22 batters faced, allowing one run. Carlin has the lowest ERA of anyone on the team.
In their second game on Sunday, Tech defeated Tulsa 2-0. The Red Raiders recorded three hits in the seven inning ball game, but got some help from the Golden Hurricanes with a couple of miscues.
The Red Raiders scored their first run of the game after Tulsa’s shortstop committed an error, scoring Ehlen from third. Ehlen finished the game 1-3 at the plate with two strikeouts.
Jackson doubled to left center to score sophomore Arriana Villa, the second and final run. Jackson recorded the last two hits for the Red Raiders, going 2-3 at the plate with an RBI, double and a triple. She now leads all Red Raiders in batting average this season, according to Tech Athletics.
On the mound, junior Kendall Fritz started the game and threw a complete game shutout. Fritz allowed four hits and a walk in seven innings, striking out zero. According to Tech Athletics, Fritz passed Carlin for the lowest ERA on the team.
The Red Raiders will play two games each against the University of Incarnate Word and the University of Northern Colorado at the Red Raider Classic on March 19-20. All four games will be streamed on ESPN+.
