Texas Tech softball started the weekend off with two wins against the University of Tulsa and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. In the victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, junior Kendall Fritz pitched the fourth perfect game in program history.
Head coach Sami Ward said she took a lot of positives away from both games, especially at the plate.
“We had a lot of really good at bats today. We had a really good presence. We worked the process really well. We're working pitch to pitch. We didn't let any lows get to us. We just kept moving forward and fighting and finding ways to get it done.”
Texas Tech softball started up the Texas Tech Invitational with a walk-off win against Tulsa 8-5.
Junior Carson Armijo opened the bottom of the seventh off with a single up the middle, putting a runner on first with one out. Junior Ellie Bailey followed up with a single herself, setting up junior Riley Ehlen to hit a walk off homerun. Armijo finished the game 2-3 at the plate with two RBIs and a homerun.
After her first home run of the season, Ehlen said her team's belief in her helped hit the walk-off homerun.
“It felt really good and just having my team's belief in me like every at bat I think helped me the most in that situation and getting that homerun.”
In the second game, Tech scored two runs in the bottom of the first after junior Payton Jackson walked and graduate student Molly Grumbo homered.
The home run only scored one though because Grumbo passed Jackson rounding the bases, causing Grumbo to be called out. Grumbo went 2-3 at the plate with 1 RBI.
The Red Raiders scored another when sophomore Arriana Villa doubled to left center and scored senior Peyton Blythe. Villa finished 1-4 at the plate with a double and an RBI.
On the mound, freshman Erna Carlin started the game for the Red Raiders and went 5.1 innings, striking out eight batters and giving up three runs. Her eight strikeouts were just one shy of her season record of nine against the University of North Texas last weekend, according to Tech Athletics.
Sophomore Olivia Rains came in to relieve Carlin in the sixth and quickly gave up two runs that tied the game up at five a piece. Rains faced six batters and did not return in the seventh. Junior Kendall Fritz came in and closed the game in the seventh, giving up two hits in five batters faced.
In their second game of the day, the Red Raiders defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi by run rule 9-0. Fritz started the game for the Red Raiders and threw a perfect game, the fourth in Texas Tech history, according to Tech Athletics.
Fritz finished the game with three strikeouts in 58 total pitches, facing 15 batters.
“I felt really good. It was a good team win. I think we had a lot of fun and put a lot of good things together,” Fritz said after throwing her first perfect game.
Tech scored nine runs in the top of the first with the help from all nine batters. The first six Red Raiders in the lineup crossed home, with Villa and Jackson scoring twice.
A couple of errors and passed balls from the Islanders helped extend the first inning for Tech, where they scored the most runs in an inning since scoring 13 against Tarleton State in 2021, according to Tech Athletics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.