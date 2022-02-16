The Texas Tech softball team began its 2022 season with games against the University of Texas at San Antonio and the University of Houston on Feb. 11- Feb. 13 at the Houston Invitational.
The Red Raiders are looking to improve from a season ago where they won three Big 12 games and had an overall record of 21-26. So far they sit at 3-1, with it the one loss coming to UH on Sunday.
“I just think we have more experience going into this year than we had previously,” head softball coach Sami Ward said. “I mean, we got hired really late in the game and things are moving pretty quickly. But we’ve just been able to create relationships and get to know each other.”
A full length off season was the only chance from 2020 to 2021, as the Red Raiders added a flock of transfers ahead of this season that include a pair of pitchers junior Kendall Fritz and sophomore Olivia Rains.
Fritz, formerly at the University of Nevada, made 29 appearances, throwing 132 innings and 15 complete games in her time as a Cornhusker.
In those 29 appearances, she won 11 games while hurling 115 strikeouts with a 3.12 ERA, according to Tech Athletics.
“I think my biggest thing is I’m very competitive,” Fritz said when talking about her strengths on the diamond. “I think my mental side of the game is very strong, even if I don’t have all my tools working for me, I think I’m always able to use what I have and do the best that I can.”
Fritz started two games at the Houston Invitational, one against UTSA on Friday and the other against UH on Saturday, both of which were wins. She leads the team in strikeouts with nine while giving up two hits in her two wins in the circle, according to Tech Athletics.
Sophomore Olivia Rains, who transferred from Oklahoma University, spoke about why she transferred to Tech.
“I wanted to go somewhere where I was wanted,” Rains said. “I wanted to go to a program with coaches that really believed and stuck behind their players, and honestly, Tech had both those things.”
According to Tech Athletics, Rains appeared in 17 games and finished with a 1.17 ERA while striking out 20 batters last year at OU. As of this year, Rains has made two appearances, one start and one relief.
In her start against UTSA, Rains struck out three and gave up three runs facing 12 batters. In her second appearance, she came in to relieve Hornback in the third inning after Hornback gave up three runs. Rains finished the game with a strikeout, four hits and no runs, according to Tech Athletics.
As for other transfers, junior infielder Riley Ehlen from Loyola Marymount hit .338 with two home runs and 17 RBIs last season at LMU, according to Tech Athletics. Ehlen came into game four against UH to pinch hit for junior Alanna Barraza, slapping a single into left field in her only plate appearance of the year.
Sophomore Carson Armjio, a transfer from UCLA, made one appearance for the Bruins her freshman season, according to Tech Athletics. In her four games at the Houston Invitational, she came away with a team high .417 batting average with two HRs and five RBIs.
Senior outfielder Peyton Blythe started in 45 games last year, batting .260 with three home runs and 7 RBIs, according to Tech Athletics. In Houston, she went 2-11 with two RBIs and a team high three runs.
Another returner, Junior Peyton Jackson, started eight games last year but came up clutch in the Big 12 tournament. Playing then #10 Texas, Jackson helped the Lady Raiders win their biggest game of the year, knocking in three RBIs in a 5-1 win, according to Tech Athletics
Against UTSA and UH, Jackson went 2-11 hitting .182, tied for the worst on the team. However, she did have a home run against UTSA in the first game, batting in one of her two RBIs on the year.
“This group is so talented, and I don’t think a lot of people know what to expect from us.” Fritz said “I think we’re gonna surprise a lot of people this year. So I’m just excited to start playing.”
