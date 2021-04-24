Texas Tech Softball fell to the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners twice on Saturday, April 24, when they traveled to Norman, OK, for a double header. Tech will now look to avoid the series sweep against the nation's top ranked team at noon on Sunday, April 25.
Tech lost by a score of 15-0 in the first game and 5-0 in the second, failing to bring home a run all day and their 20 run deficit was the most in a double header all season.
In the first game of the double header, Tech started senior pitcher Missy Zoch on the mound looking to improve upon her 9-9 record with her third straight complete game win.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma started left-handed pitcher Giselle Juarez, a redshirt senior looking to keep her undefeated record alive (12-0).
Both teams started a Big 12 Co-Player of the Week in the leadoff spot, with Tech’s junior outfielder Yvonne Whaley starting the top of the inning and Oklahoma’s freshman infielder Tiare Jennings starting the bottom.
Yvonne Whaley picked up right where she left off from the previous weekend's series when she was responsible for two extra-inning RBI hits, this time starting the game off for the Red Raiders with a leadoff single.
Despite the early runner on base, Tech was unable to get another hit in the inning as Oklahoma’s Juarez retired the next three batters and recorded her first two strikeouts of the game.
Oklahoma loaded the bases with two outs after only five batters, and two straight singles would bring all three runners home. After the first inning, Oklahoma had jumped out to an early 3-0 lead over Tech.
Oklahoma’s Juarez must have felt the momentum from her offense, as she forced Tech into a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the second and notched her third strikeouts of the day.
Zoch was unable to replicate Juarez’s success on the mound, starting the bottom of the second with a walk, followed by giving up a single to Oklahoma’s Jennings, and then loaded the bases for the second inning a row after walking the next batter, senior Jocelyn Alo.
With no outs yet in the inning, Zoch forced the next Oklahoma batter into a foul out but it wasn't enough to keep the runners on second and third from advancing and improving Oklahoma’s lead to 4-0.
In the next at bat Oklahoma’s sophomore catcher Kinzie Hansen would reach first on an error by Tech’s freshman second baseman Arianna Villa, scoring Jennings and advancing Alo to third.
Zoch then gave up a walk against the next batter and loaded the bases for the third time so far in only two innings, and then proceeded to walk to the next batter as well for her fifth of the day to bring Oklahoma’s lead to 6-0.
With the bases still loaded, Oklahoma’s senior catcher Lynnsie Elam grounded out to first for the second out of the inning, but Hanses would still score from third base and Oklahoma would then take a 7-0 lead.
In the next at bat, Zoch gave up a two run RBI double to Oklahoma’s senior infielder Taylon Snow to bring Oklahoma’s run total to nine.
Down 9-0 in only the second inning, Tech’s head softball coach decided to pull Zoch after only 1.2 innings pitched, her lowest this season, for junior pitcher Morgan Hornback.
After throwing 13 strikeouts in 196 pitches and a complete game in the previous series opener against Kansas, Zoch only lasted 86 pitches before she was pulled for Hornback. Her final statline consisted of nine runs allowed on five walks and five hits, only recording one strikeout.
Hornback came in with two outs but down nine runs, and luckily for the Red Raiders was able to bring the long inning to a close with a strikeout against Oklahoma’s redshirt senior Nicole Mendes.
Entering the third inning Tech needed a big inning on offense to keep the contest competitive, but only freshman shortstop Riley Love would get a hit with a single to first before the inning came to a close.
Hornback began the bottom of the third by walking Oklahoma’s Jennings, and proceeded to give up a two-run home run to senior infielder Jana Johns, improving Oklahoma’s lead to 11-0.
Hornback couldn't keep her pitching momentum alive in the third inning, giving up two two-run home runs in only four batters. She would continue to give up a pair of one-run RBI’s (double and single) before the inning came to a close with a score of 15-0.
Oklahoma pulled their starting pitcher Giselle Juarez in the fourth inning for redshirt sophomore Brooke Vestal.
Juarez’s final statline would consist of four strikeouts, no walks, and only two hits allowed in the 11 batters she faced.
Vestal came in and maintained the solid pitching for Oklahoma, throwing a 1-2-3 inning that included two fy-outs and a strikeout against Tech’s senior outfielder and leading home run hitter Karli Hamilton, who she battled to a full count before striking out.
Hornback forced two line-outs to begin the bottom of the fourth, but then put runners on first and second after a walk and an error by Tech’s senior third baseman Brenna Russell.
Hornback ended the fourth inning by forcing Elam into a fly out, completing the first inning that the Red Raiders kept Oklahoma from bringing home a run.
Tech entered the top of the fifth with one last chance to avoid a run-rule, but would fail to do so as Oklahoma’s sophomore pitcher Olivia Rains came in for Vestal and threw three strikeouts to end the game.
After only five innings, Texas Tech softball lost to Oklahoma by a score of 15-0 for the first half of their double header.
The second game of the day’s double header featured senior Erin Edmoundson on the mound for Tech, who threw a season high 13 strikeouts in her last start against Kansas.
The other changes in the lineup in the second game for Tech included sophomore Ellie Bailey in for junior Zoe Jones at first base, Abbie Orrick in for Russell at third base, freshman Kennedy Crites in for Leach at catcher, and junior Peyton Blythe in for senior Maddie Westmoreland at the Designated Player spot.
Oklahoma on the other hand started redshirt senior Shannon Saile at pitcher, and she began the game by striking out Whaley and forcing Tech’s redshirt senior Heaven Burton into a ground out. After giving up a walk to Hamilton, Saile ended the inning by striking out Blythe.
Edmoundson started the bottom of the first with two walks to put runners on first and second, and an RBI double by Oklahoma’s Hansen on a full count would score the first run of the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.