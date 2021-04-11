Texas Tech softball lost to Oklahoma State by a score of 10-3 on Sunday, April 11. With the loss, the Red Raiders were swept in their third straight series.
All three of those series came against Big 12 teams, and with the loss, Tech now has an 0-9 conference record as well as a 16-19 overall record.
Tech lost the first game of the series by a score of 1-0, in a game that featured standout performances by both Tech’s starting pitcher, senior Missy Zoch and OSU’s pitcher Carrie Eberle.
Zoch threw a complete game with six strikeouts and only four hits allowed, but a solo home run by OSU’s Chyenne Factor would be enough for the Red Raiders to lose the first game of the weekend series.
Opposite of Zoch, OSU’s Eberle also threw a complete game in the series opener. Eberle threw 11 strikeouts and improved her season record to 7-1 (0.61 ERA).
The second game of the series was not nearly as close a game, as OSU run-ruled the Red Raiders in just five innings behind four home runs and twelve hits.
Tech started senior Erin Edmoundson on the mound for the second game, but she only lasted two batters into the fourth inning before she was relieved by junior Morgan Hornback.
Edmoundson allowed five runs on seven hits, earning her seventh loss of the season (7-7). Hornback pitched for only one inning, allowing four runs on four hits before she was pulled for sophomore Kamryn Caldwell.
Caldwell allowed three runs on three hits, unable to complete an inning before the game came to a close due to OSU’s ten run lead over the Red Raiders.
In the third and final game of the series, Tech fell to OSU by a score of 10-3. The same pitchers that started the opening game of the series also started the finale.
Zoch did not make it through the whole game this go around, as she would be relieved by Tech’s other weekend starter, Edmoundson, midway through the fourth inning.
Zoch threw only two strikeouts while giving up seven runs and seven hits in her ninth loss of the season (7-9). Edmoundson fared much better with five strikeouts and only three runs on three hits, but it was not enough to get the win.
After losing their first nine games of inter-conference play, the Red Raiders will look to bounce back when they travel to Lawrence, Kansas, for a three game series against the Kansas Jayhawks on April 16-18.
