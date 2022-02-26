Texas Tech softball was defeated by Long Beach State in their fourth game at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic 8-7 despite a seventh inning rally that scored three Red Raiders.
In the back and forth game, the lead changed three times in seven innings. With their loss against LBSU on Saturday, the Red Raiders moved to 1-3 in California and 4-8 on the season, according to Tech Athletics
Freshman Erna Carlin made her second start of the tournament, but was pulled after the second inning after giving up two runs. Both runs were unearned after a throwing error by sophomore Riley Love in the top of the second. Carlin struck out one and gave up three hits in two innings pitched.
Sophomore Olivia Rains came in to replace Carlin in the third but was quickly pulled in the fourth inning after she gave up four runs. Rains finished the game pitching one inning, striking out none in the seven batters she faced.
Senior Morgan Hornback relieved Rains in the fourth inning and went into the top of the sixth, but was pulled after giving up two runs in the inning. Hornback finished with two strikeouts while giving up two runs in 2.2 innings.
Freshman Ranci Willis made her second appearance of the year after she replaced Hornback in the top of the sixth inning. She finished the game for the Red Raiders, striking out one and did not give up a run.
At the plate, the Red Raiders started quickly and scored four runs in the first three innings. Before the three run homerun from Blythe, junior Riley Ehlen singled to start the second inning.
A batter later, sophomore Kennedy Crites walked to put two runners on. Blythe came up to the plate with two outs and hit a homerun to center field on a 1-1 count.
In the third, sophomore Carson Armijo was hit by a pitch and was later scored by junior Payton Jackson after her triple to center. Junior Alanna Barraza was also hit by a pitch, but was left stranded along with Jackson after Crites struck out.
After the third inning, the Red Raids would not see another runner on base until the bottom of the seventh when Love walked down 8-4. Sophomore Arriana Villa recorded her one hit of the game in the seventh to put two runners on for Tech with one out. Villa finished 1-4 with a run.
Junior Ellie Bailey came in to pinch hit for freshman Demi Elder in the seventh and doubled to left scoring Love. A batter later, Armijo singled up the middle and scored Villa and Elder, cutting the deficit to 8-7. Armijo went 1-2 at the plate with two RBIs and a flyout.
After Armijo’s two RBI single, the Red Raiders next two batters struck out and flew out to right to end the seventh inning rally. The Red Raiders recorded six hits in the loss against LBSU, stranding four runners.
Tech will play its final game of the tournament against Northwestern at 11 a.m. on Sunday in a match televised on FloSoftball. This will be the second meeting between the two teams after Northwestern defeated Tech 9-6 in the first meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.