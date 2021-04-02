Texas Tech softball recorded its fifth straight loss on Friday, April 2, when it fell to the Texas Longhorns by a score of 10-1 in a game that was shortened to only five innings.
The Red Raiders' five-straight losses have all come against Big 12 teams, and they will attempt to improve their 0-5 conference record when they face Texas at 1 p.m. on April 3.
Texas started graduate student Molly Jacobsen on the mound. Jacobsen spent her first two years at Des Moines Community College, transferred to Ole Miss and spent another two years in Oxford, and after receiving her degree, transferred to Texas.
The Red Raiders were quick to take the lead in the game, with a solo home run by Karli Hamilton in the top of the first. Hamilton got Tech on the board for the first time all series after a shutout loss against Texas in game one.
Texas’ Jacobsen retired every batter she faced besides Hamilton in the first inning, ending the inning after only four batters
The Longhorns responded well in their first inning on offense, with an RBI single by catcher Mary Iakopo scoring a runner from second and then infielder McKenzie Parker following with a two-run home run. Entering the second inning, Texas was up 3-1 over Tech.
Freshman Kennedy Crites faced Jacobsen and hit a double that advanced junior second baseman Zoe Jones. Crites' double was the Red Raider’s third hit of the game.
The Red Raiders failed to capitalize on the double by Crites, and the second inning ended without any changes on the scoreboard.
Texas’ Jacobsen threw a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the third.
Edmoundson started the bottom of the third with two straight strikeouts, but loaded the bases in the next three at bats and followed by giving up a grand slam to Texas’ freshman Jordan Whitaker, the first grand slam of her college softball career.
Jacobsen got her second 1-2-3 inning in a row in the top of the fourth, retiring her seventh straight batter to end the inning.
Edmoundson gave up two straight doubles instead of two straight strikeouts. After both runners reached second and third, a bunt and a fielding error would score both.
With the score at 9-1 in the midst of the fourth, a scoring decision was made to shorten the game to five innings.
Edmounson loaded the bases for the second time of the game later in the fourth, and head softball coach Sami Ward made the decision to end her game and give a relief appearance to sophomore pitcher Kamryn Caldwell.
Caldwell retired her first batter, but a decision by Zoe Jones to throw to first instead of home allowed a runner to score and Texas’ lead to extend to nine. After Caldwell struck out the next batter, the inning ended with a score of 10-1.
Texas' Jacobsen extended her streak to ten straight batters retired, ending the game after facing only three batters in the fifth inning.
With the loss to Texas, the Red Raiders moved them to 0-5 against Big 12 teams this season. Tech will face Texas for the series finale at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, and will attempt to get their first conference win and end their five game losing skid.
