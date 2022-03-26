Headline: Tech softball drops game two of its first Big 12 series against OSU
Tweet: Texas Tech softball loses the second game of the series against OSU, pushing its Big 12 record to 0-2. The Red Raiders will try and avoid a sweep in tomorrow’s game at 12 p.m.
Texas Tech softball were run-ruled by No. 7 Oklahoma State University Saturday 9-1, according to Tech Athletics. This is Tech’s second loss in the series against the Cowgirls, the first loss coming on Friday when the Red Raiders were no-hit in seven innings. With the loss on Saturday, Tech lost its first Big 12 series of the season.
Freshman Erna Carlin started in the circle for the Red Raiders, her ninth start of the year. Carlin gave up an early run in the first inning when OSU singled up the middle to take its first lead of the game. Carlin left the game after pitching two and a third innings, giving up four runs in 14 batters faced, striking out three.
Carlin sits at second on the team in ERA with a 2.64, behind junior Kendall Fritz. Carlin has 52 strikeouts in her 12 appearances, also second to Fritz, according to Tech Athletics.
Four more pitchers would make an appearance in the game against the Cowgirls for Tech, one of which was freshman Maddie Kuehl. In her seven appearances in the circle, Keuhl has the third lowest ERA on the team at 3.59, according to Tech Athletics. In Saturday’s game against OSU, Kuehl threw two innings and gave up three runs.
The Cowgirls scored the majority of their runs in the fifth inning when they hit two home runs in the inning, one of which was a three-run home run. OSU recorded four home runs in the five inning game against the Red Raiders.
In the batters box, the Red Raiders recorded their only run in the second inning after junior Alanna Barraza hit a solo home run to left center. This was Barraza’s first home run of the season in her 17 appearances so far.
Besides Barraza’s home run, the Red Raiders had four runners reach base, two of which were from junior Ellie Bailey. In her two at bats, Bailey recorded two out of three hits for the Red Raiders, both singles. After Saturday’s game against OSU, Bailey is now fourth on the team with a .306 batting average, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech will face off against OSU for the final game of the series Sunday at 12 p.m. Tech will try and avoid a sweep in its first Big 12 series of the year. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ with live stats available
