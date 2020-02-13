The No. 17 Texas Tech softball team took the 5-1 win over No. 20 South Carolina Gamecocks on Thursday at the St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational.
Junior LHP Erin Edmoundson threw seven innings, giving up just two hits and one run. The run was her first this season after throwing two shutouts last weekend in New Orleans.
South Carolina racked a run on the board in the first inning with a sac fly. The Red Raiders and Gamecocks had one, two, three innings in the second. Tech continued to trail by one run in the third.
Sophomore Zoe Jones commenced the fourth with a home run over center field to tie the game 1-1. Junior Maddie Westmoreland was walked to get on base and freshman Tori Whillock pinch ran. Junior Breanna Russell then homered to right field for two RBI. Whillock and Russell rounded the bases to blow open the game 3-1.
The fifth inning had Zoe Jones on reaching base with a single and sophomore Peyton Blythe pinch running. Redshirt senior Karli Hamilton drew a walk to put two Red Raiders on base. Westmoreland popped up near second base and caused a scramble with three Gamecocks watching the ball drop. The single scored Blythe and Hamilton to give Tech a bigger lead, 5-1.
Edmoundson and the Red Raiders shut down the six and seventh with three up and three down innings. Westmoreland and Russell ended the game with two RBI.
Tech softball will return to play James Madison at 2 p.m. on Friday in Clearwater, Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.