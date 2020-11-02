The Texas Tech softball team has completed their coaching staff with the recent hiring of Randy Ward and Brittany Miller.
Ward will be working alongside head coach and wife Sami Ward as an associate head coach while Miller will work with the Lady Raider pitchers as the pitching coach.
This is not the first time that Randy Ward and Brittany Miller have worked under Sami Ward, as they were a team at Ward’s last school, Loyola Marymount.
At Loyola, Randy worked as a hitting coach for the team and his work would not go unnoticed, as he would lead his team with the most doubles in the nation (106).
Aside from Loyola, Randy Ward was employed at Academy of Art University, Saint Mary’s, North Dakota, and his alma mater University of Northern Iowa where he earned his bachelor’s degree in family services in 2005, according to Tech Athletics.
Prior to being hired at Tech, Brittany Miller also worked with Sami Ward as the head pitching coach where she led her team to a West Coast Conference best in ERA in 2018-2019, according to Tech Athletics.
Before Loyola, Miller spent four years as the pitching coach for the Iowa State Cyclone softball team and as a graduate assistant at North Dakota State where she helped lead the Bison to conference championships and NCAA championships in each of her seasons in North Dakota.
As a player, Miller was an All-Big Ten pitcher at the University of Iowa from 2006-2009 where she would go on to get national recognition and be selected seventh overall by the Akron Racers in the 2009 National Pro Fastpitch draft.
