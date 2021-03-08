In the first game of the double header, the Red Raiders won in a walk-off victory, in the bottom of the seventh inning.
But the build-up was an uphill challenge for Tech, as Kansas City took an early 2-0 lead in the third inning after a single allowed two runners reach home.
In the fifth inning, there were two runners on the bases, and senior outfielder Karli Hamilton responded with her first homerun of the season. This three-run homerun gave Tech a 3-1 lead.
The Roos did not falter and responded in the sixth inning with a runner in scoring position. After that, one of Kansas City's players hit a single, which allowed a player to score. Later on in the inning, the Roos had a player on second and a double was hit which tied the game 3-3.
In the seventh inning, senior outfielder Heaven Burton was walked and then stole second, putting her in scoring position. Junior infielder Zoe Jones was up to bat with two outs and singled in the middle of the infield, which gave Burton the opportunity to slide and score the winning run.
This walk off victory was the first of Sunday for Tech, but they did not stop there.
Later that day, the Red Raiders continued their momentum against ACU, and scored two runs in the first inning against to keep it rolling.
These runs were scored by junior utilities player Yvonne Whaley on an error and two ground outs along with Jones who hit a double for Whaley to score. Another error by the Wildcats gave Jones the opportunity to reach home.
Tech’s offensive drive did not stop in the third inning, with Burton hitting an inside-the-park home run to make the score 3-0 and brought momentum to the batting lineup.
With Orrick on base, Hamilton followed up with a double to right center and reached third. Jones was walked and then senior catcher Maddie Westmoreland singled, which gave Hamilton and Orrick the chance to reach home.
Senior pitcher Erin Edmoundson and the Red Raider defense kept the Wildcats scoreless for three more innings until ACU had a homerun and scored two runners. This gave the Wildcats a 2-5 lead.
In the bottom of the sixth, freshman infielder Arriana Villa tripled, which gave sophomore outfielder Payton Jackson the chance to reach home. Whaley was the final batter who grounded out to first where Villa scored the seventh run for the Red Raiders.
By the end of the game, the Wildcats had four hits and two errors while the Red Raiders had nine hits and one error, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders now hold a 9-8 overall record and are 4-2 at the Rocky Johnson Field, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech will stay at home for a three game series against UT El Paso beginning at 3 p.m. on Friday March 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.