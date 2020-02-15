The No. 15 Georgia and No. 17 Texas Tech softball teams battled in Clearwater, Florida on Saturday. The Red Raiders won 5-2 with two more competitions at the Invitational.
Redshirt senior GiGi Wall started in the circle and threw 5.1 innings with 92 pitches and five strikeouts. Junior Erin Edmoundson relieved in the sixth to shut down the game and no more runners scored.
Redshirt senior Karli Hamilton was the leadoff hitter and drew a walk in the first inning. Redshirt junior Heaven Burton reached first and advanced Hamilton to second on an error. Breanna Russell singled to shortstop to load the bases. Zoe Jones brought Hamilton home on a single to left center to give Tech a 1-0 lead. Kelsey Leach reached on a fielder’s choice and Burton scored, growing the lead 2-0 to end the first.
The second inning consisted of three up and three down for Georgia and Tech. The Bulldogs reached base on a double, but three outs beat them to a run in the third. The Red Raiders loaded the bases, but a double play ended the inning.
Georgia recorded a run in the fourth and Tech answered back with one run to keep a 3-1 lead. The fifth was quiet for both teams with some advancing to base but left stranded. Georgia got two runners on first and second by a single. A fielder’s choice advanced them to scoring positions. The single to second base scored one runner, but the Bulldogs' aggressive base running got them out at home plate.
The seventh gave the Red Raiders two more runs. Hamilton walked by Georgia’s reliever and two outs later, Russell went yard to score both runners. The Bulldogs advanced two runners to base to bring the tying run to the plate. Tech’s defense did not allow runs and ended the game with a foul ball popped to third base.
Tech will continue its season at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday as the Red Raiders will take on South Florida. The game will be televised on ESPN3.
