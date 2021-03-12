The Texas Tech softball team added two wins to their record Friday, improving to 11-8 this season after sweeping New Mexico in Friday’s double header in Lubbock at Rocky Johnson Field.
The Red Raiders gained a victory in the game at noon by a score of 7-3, and followed up with a 6-0 win in the second game that kicked off at 2:20 p.m.
Tech will take on the Lobos once more at noon on Saturday, looking to complete the series sweep over New Mexico and improve their win total to twelve.
The final game against New Mexico is set to be Tech’s ninth straight home game, marking the halfway point of an eighteen game home stretch.
Senior RHP Missy Zoch got the start on the mound for the first game of the day, with fellow senior LHP Erin Edmoundson getting the second. Both pitchers completed a full seven innings, giving the bullpen a rest day.
Zoch finished the day with three runs allowed on three hits, walking four batters and striking out eight. Edmoundson posted a similar statline, walking only three batters and striking out eight, allowing only one hit all game and holding New Mexico’s offense to zero runs.
Texas Tech’s head softball coach Sami Ward spoke postgame about how important it was for the pair of veteran pitchers to find success in this weekend’s series.
“I thought it was a really good opportunity for them to focus on what they could without having to worry about the bulk of a weekend,” Ward said. “They could be really present for the games that they were in, and I thought they did a really nice job with that.”
The Red Raider’s lineups for both games today were as follows:
Game 1:
Yvonne Whaley (LF, #26)
Heaven Burton (RF, #1)
Karli Hamilton (CF, #21)
Zoe Jones (1B, #4)
Maddie Westmoreland (DP, #41)
Breanna Russell (3B, #24)
Riley Love (SS, #5)
Kelcy Leach (C, #10)
Arianna Villa (2B, #00)
Game 2:
Yvonne Whaley (LF, #26)
Heaven Burton (RF, #1)
Karli Hamilton (CF, #21)
Zoe Jones (1B, #4)
Maddie Westmoreland (DP, #41)
Breanna Russell (3B, #24)
Riley Love (SS, #5)
Kennedy Crites (C, #8)
Arianna Villa (2B, #00)
New Mexico rolled out junior RHP Emma Guindon to start on the mound in the first game of the day, who spent her first season at Houston Baptist before transferring to Monterey Peninsula and again to New Mexico.
Guindon earned her ninth loss of the season (1-9 record) after allowing four runs on seven hits in six innings. Guindon did however earn the most strikeouts of any New Mexico pitcher today (3).
Freshman KHP Ashlyn Roberts relieved Guindon but allowed three runs on three hits, with no walks and no strikeouts.
New Mexico started sophomore RHP Brianna Sanchez in the second game, but Sanchez would only last till halfway through the bottom of the second before being pulled, giving up four runs on four hits and a walk in just 1.1 innings pitched.
This time around the Lobos brought in senior LHP Kiana Spencer, who allowed only two runs on three hits, but walked six batters while only striking out one in her 4.2 innings pitched. Spencer spent her first two years (2017 and 2018) at Yavapai College in Arizona, before transferring to New Mexico where she leads the team’s pitchers in games played this season.
Karli Hamilton stuck out on the Red Raiders offense in the double header, responsible for the most RBI (3) by a player on either team in both games. Two of Hamilton’s RBI came on a single up the middle with the bases loaded during the fourth inning of the first game, scoring Burton and Whaley.
A throwing error by New Mexico’s center fielder allowed another run to be scored (Villa) on the play and for Hamilton to advance to third.
The momentum from the first game sparked an impressive performance for Hamilton in the second game of the day, racking up her third RBI of the day by hitting a double to right center in her first at bat of the game (scoring Burton).
Heaven Burton also had a good day alongside Hamilton, with three hits in seven at bats total in the double header, scoring four runs (no RBI) and being walked once while avoiding a strikeout.
The Red Raiders had a great day swinging the bat, outscoring New Mexico 13-3 in the double header without hitting a home run in either contest. After the game, Burton detailed why she thinks the Red Raiders have found success at the plate, and her message was echoed by head softball coach Sami Ward.
“Our pitch selection, attacking the pitches we want to,” Burton said postgame. “And the energy has been really good, it's been feeding off each other.”
“I thought we did a really good job of moving forward and putting out energy into winning the next pitch,” Ward said. “Honestly I think this is the best we’ve done all season at doing that to work the process.”
The only position (outside of pitcher) to see two different starters in the double header was the catcher position with senior Kelcy Leach starting the first game and freshman Kennedy Crites starting the second. Leach made her tenth of the season while Crites made only the fifth of the season and her short career.
Leach did not have a hit in her start, but she was responsible for an RBI after hitting a sac-fly in the fourth inning to extend the Red Raiders lead to two runs. Crites on the other hand would get a hit in her start (3 at-bats) in the form of a single in the sixth inning after flying out in her previous two at bats, but would be pinch ran for by freshman utility player Jacee Hamlin.
After the double header Tech has now won 21 of a total 38 games against New Mexico, improving to 11-3 at home during those games.
The Red Raiders will look to get the win over New Mexico and complete the series sweep at noon on Saturday before they face UTEP and Tarleton State in the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic, a six game event next weekend starting at 3 p.m. on March 19.
