On Friday, Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced Sami Ward as Texas Tech Softball’s new head coach.
Ward will become the eighth head coach in the program’s history, according to a news release from Tech Athletics. Ward was previously the head coach at Loyola Marymount where she amassed a 138-109 record.
Ward is a three-time West Coast Conference Coach of the Year winner. She earned the award in 2016, 2018 and 2019, per the release. During her tenure with the Lions, Ward had three 30-win seasons.
Last year was her most decorated season, when the Lions went 40-21 and won the NISC Regional Tournament title, according to LMU Athletics. The tournament run included wins over fourth-ranked LSU and thirteenth-ranked Michigan.
"I'm so grateful for the opportunity to be the next leader of the Red Raider softball program," Ward said in a statement. "We have a great deal of talent already in the club, and I am looking forward to continuing to develop them as well as building for the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.