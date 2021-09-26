The Texas Tech soccer team wrapped up its homestand with a 2-0 win against Kansas State on Sunday afternoon, improving the Red Raiders to 2-0-0 in Big 12 conference play and 9-1-1 overall.
The game got out to a slow start as both defenses did not allow much to generate from either offense.
Tech would soon break through as senior forward Kirsten Davis ended the scoring drought with a goal around five minutes into the match. Davis won a footrace to a cleared ball against a Kansas State defender which allowed her to fire a shot past the goaltender’s extended right hand.
The Red Raiders continued to push with a cross from freshman defender Macy Blackburn that fell to junior forward Macy Schultz, but Schultz's point-blank header towards an open net went wide.
Tech controlled most of the play throughout the first half and were rewarded near halftime when reshman forward Ashleigh Williams scored her eighth goal of the season from around the penalty spot which extended Tech's lead to 2-0 about 35 minutes deep into the contest.
Kansas State registered their first shot on goal two minutes until halftime, but it was handled by junior goalkeeper Madison White.
The Red Raiders entered halftime outshooting the Wildcats 5-1, but the second half was very well defended by both teams as neither team was able to get their offense going.
The match began to get more physical and both coaches were visibly frustrated with the referee crew, prevelant when Kansas State’s junior midfielder Bailey Nemechek was given a yellow card around 15 minutes into the second half.
The play continued to be physical and Kansas State's graduate student midfielder Brookelynn Entz was given a yellow card after tripping Tech senior midfielder Charlotte Trotter.
The Red Raiders continued to limit chances throughout the rest of the match and were able to close the match with only allowing five shots on goal.
Tech prevailed over Kansas State by a score of 2-0 and will now turn its attention to Baylor.
Tech will travel to Waco on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. for their first road match of their Big 12 campaign, which will be televised via Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
