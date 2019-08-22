The No. 22 Texas Tech soccer team defeated San Diego State 6-1 in the Red Raiders’ first game of the regular season.
Within the first three minutes of the game, senior midfielder Jayne Lydiatt scored the first goal of the game to give Tech a 1-0 lead. Lydiatt then scored again in the 11th minute to give the Red Raiders a two-goal lead with a header after receiving a pass from senior defender Gabbie Puente.
During the 36th minute of the game, junior forward Kirsten Davis scored back-to-back goals merely seconds apart from one another, giving Tech a 4-0 lead. Five minutes later, senior defender Margaret Begley sent the ball from a corner kick to a crowd of players where senior forward Demi Koulizakis headbutted the kick into the goal. With Koulizakis' goal, Tech led 5-0 at the end of the first half of the game.
In the second half, the Aztecs scored their first goal with a penalty kick during the 50th minute, cutting the Red Raiders' lead, 5-1. Later in the competition, Marissa Weichel was substituted into the game to make her first-ever appearance of her collegiate career. Within minutes of playing, Weichel scored her first goal of the game and her career, securing the Red Raiders’ 6-1 win in their first regular-season game and first on the road match.
With a victory under their belt, the Red Raiders will continue their 2019 season as they face New Mexico. The match will be on Sunday at 8 p.m. in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
