The No.15 Texas Tech soccer team defeated Kansas State 4-1 at the John Walker Soccer Complex in the Red Raiders' last game of the regular season.
Three minutes into the first half, freshman goalkeeper Madison White recorded the first save of the night with a catch from a corner kick.
A minute later, junior forward Kirsten Davis scored the first goal of the night to give Tech an early 1-0 lead in the match. This was Davis’ 14th goal of the season.
With 34 minutes left into the first half, senior forward Demi Koulizakis assisted on a goal made by sophomore forward Charlotte Teeter to give the Red Raiders a 2-0 lead.
Four minutes later, senior midfielder Jayne Lydiatt passed the ball to Davis and she scored her second goal of the night and 15th of the season, according to Tech Athletics. Tech led 3-0 with the goal.
Freshman midfielder Penelope Mulenga scored her first career goal in the 19th minute of the match with a kick from the top corner of the box which gave the Red Raiders a 4-0 lead.
The Wildcats attempted to put a point on the scoreboard, but it got to White who saved it with 20 minutes left in the first half.
With five minutes left in the first half, the Red Raiders tried to score on a corner kick, but Kansas State blocked it and kicked the ball away from their side of the field.
The Red Raiders went into halftime 4-0 and also led in shots 12-9 against the Wildcats.
After five minutes of the second half, the Red Raiders tried to score on two corner kicks, but both were shy of reaching the net keeping the score at 4-0.
Kansas State kicked the ball from across the field, and it was passed White for their first goal of the night. The score was 4-1 with 33 minutes left in the match.
The Wildcats goalkeeper recorded two saves in the 25th minute seconds apart which kept the Red Raiders from putting more points on the board.
During the 16th minute, Davis recorded a shot at the Wildcats net, but the ball hit the top of the crossbar and didn’t reach the net which kept the score 4-1.
A yellow card was given to Kansas State for a collision with Koulizakis, the first card of the night. The score remained 4-1 with 10 minutes left in the match.
White saved a high shot towards the Red Raiders net with four minutes left and kept the score 4-1 and the Wildcats are unable to score.
This is Tech’s 14th win of the season and makes them second in the conference, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech will go on to play in the Big 12 Quarterfinals on Sunday in Kansas City the time and opponent for the Red Raiders is to be determined.
