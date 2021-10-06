The Texas Tech soccer team is set to host Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7.
The Red Raiders are looking to improve their record of 9-3-1 with a conference record of 2-2 after coming off two consecutive losses to Baylor and Texas, according to Tech Athletics.
Junior goalkeeper Madison White made two saves for the Red Raiders in their game against Texas, holding Texas down to only one goal throughout the 90-minute match.
Tech’s closest opportunity to a goal was in the 33rd minute, according to Tech Athletics. Senior forward Kirsten Davis kicked a shot that hit the left goal post as junior forward Macy Schultz received the rebound which hit the crossbar.
Davis leads the team this season with 11 goals, completing her first hat-trick in the 7-0 win against Oklahoma, according to Tech Athletics. This hat-trick led to Davis reaching 100 points in her career.
In the following game against Kansas State, Davis scored her 10th goal of the season, according to Tech Athletics. This tied her for third in the nation, two goals behind first place.
That week, Davis was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week and United Soccer Coaches’ NCAA Player of the Week due to her performances against Oklahoma and Kansas State.
The Red Raiders will take on Oklahoma State at home seeking their third conference win.
Oklahoma State currently holds a record of 6-4-1 with a conference record of 1-1, with their latest match against Iowa State being ruled a no-contest due to lightning, according to Oklahoma State Athletics.
Play was stopped in the 66th minute with the Cowgirls holding a 1-0 lead over the Cyclones, according to Oklahoma State Athletics. In order to a match to be ruled official, it must reach the 70-minute mark.
Fifth-year defender Hannah Webb scored the goal for Oklahoma State before the match was halted, according to Oklahoma State Athletics. This was her second goal of the season.
Last season, the Cowgirls ranked seventh nationally with 40 goals, according to Oklahoma State Athletics. Junior forward Olyvia Dowell, senior midfielder Grace Yochum and fifth year forward Gabriella Coleman combined for 33 out of the 40 goals.
Dowell and Yochum lead the team with four goals each this season, according to Oklahoma State Athletics. Dowell was ranked sixth nationally last season and her 12 goals marked the most goals made by an OSU sophomore.
The Red Raiders fell 2-1 in their last matchup against the Cowgirls in 2020, according to Oklahoma State Athletics, Dowell scoring the game-winning goal with 54 seconds remaining in the first overtime period.
The two teams are looking to improve their records and earn a conference win. Fans can watch the Red Raiders face the Cowgirls on ESPN.
