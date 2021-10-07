The Texas Tech soccer team tied against Oklahoma State 1-1 in their fifth game of conference play at 7 p.m. on Thursday Oct. 7 at the John Walker Soccer Complex.
The Cowgirls claimed the lead early in the game with fifth year forward Gabriella Coleman scoring in the 7th minute. This was Coleman’s third goal of the season.
In the 24th minute, a yellow card was called on Tech head coach Tom Stone.
Oklahoma State fifth-year midfielder Kim Rodriguez had two close calls in the 23rd and 32nd minutes, both saved by Tech junior goalkeeper Madison White.
Tech found its equalizer in the 36th minute with a goal from senior forward Kirsten Davis. This was Davis’ 12th goal of the season, ranking her second in the nation.
A shot from junior forward Macy Schultz in the 38th minute almost gave Tech its first lead of the night, but a save by Oklahoma State freshman goalkeeper Evie Vitali held the score to 1-1 to end the half.
The intensity on the field was strong in the first half from both teams, and Stone said on the girls handled the pressure well.
“Tonight we were very tight,” he said. “We followed up for each other, we fought hard for each other; it just felt more like a typical Texas Tech performance.”
Oklahoma State started the second half with a close call by Coleman in the 57th minute that was saved by White.
Junior midfielder Olyvia Dowell followed with another shot in the 59th minute, but White continued to keep the game leveled at 1-1 with her fifth save of the night.
In the 73rd minute, a yellow card was called on Tech senior midfielder Charlotte Teeter.
Freshman defender Macy Blackburn had a chance to give Tech its first lead in the 79th minute, but her shot was off target.
A yellow card was given to Davis in the 87th minute, making this the third yellow card of the night on Tech.
The 90-minute regulation ended 1-1, with Tech having 10 shots with five on goal and Oklahoma State having 10 shots and six on goal.
The game continued with two 10-minute periods of overtime.
Overtime started off with a yellow card being given to Oklahoma State sophomore defender Mollie Breiner in the 91st minute.
Teeter got a shot off in the 91st minute that was saved by Vitali.
In the 94th minute, the fifth yellow card of the game was called on Tech.
The two teams ended the first period of overtime tied 1-1.
In the 109th minute, Blackburn got a shot off that almost gave the Red Raiders the lead, but it was saved by Vitali. This was her third close call of the night.
Stone said he saw Blackburn’s contribution to tonight’s game and how it affected the team.
“We had some incredible service from Macy Blackburn and some committed runs,” he said.
The match ended in a 1-1 tie, with Tech having 13 shots with seven on goal, and Oklahoma State having 12 shots with six on goal, according to Tech Athletics.
Stone talked about what this game meant for the team as their first tied game of conference.
“Tonight was one of those special nights where the team just played really well together and that togetherness was real and palpable,” he said. “Right now, our performance being what it was is a better sign and leads us into next weekend.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.