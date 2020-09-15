On Monday, the Texas Tech soccer program announced the active sale of tickets for the season opener on Friday against Baylor. In accordance with standard athletics regulations during this time, The John Walker Soccer Complex will only hold 25 percent general admission before it is capped. Tickets may only be purchased in advance, no to ticket will be sold at the Complex on the day of the match, according to a Tech Athletic release.
Tickets will be sold at the price of five dollars for adults and three dollars for children. Tickets may be purchased by calling 806-742-TECH or on the website texastech.com, according to a Tech Athletics release.
Friday’s match against the Bears will start at 5:30 p.m. For those who can’t attend the match, it will also be streamed on ESPN+ for subscribers. This is the first of the Red Raiders’ four matches at the John Walker Soccer Complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.