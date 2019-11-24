The Texas Tech soccer team ended their 2019 season after being eliminated in the second round of the NCAA tournament with a 3-2 loss against Michigan.
The Red Raiders ended their season with an overall record of 15-4-3, according to Tech Athletics.
By the end of the regular season, the Red Raiders posted a 9-1-0 record against nonconference opponents, according to Tech Athletics.
In the third match of the season, the Red Raiders suffered their first and only nonconference loss to New Mexico while on the road. The Lobos scored the game-winning goal during the first half in a penalty kick while Tech could not put any points on the scoreboard, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders responded after the loss and recorded seven straight victories against nonconference teams, including a 2-1 victory versus the No. 22 ranked South Florida. Three of the nonconference wins were on the road while four were at home, according to Tech Athletics.
When the Red Raiders played at the John Walker Soccer Complex, the team recorded six victories, three tied game and only one loss, according to Tech Athletics. Tech defeated every single nonconference team that came to Lubbock and two Big 12 teams, Kansas State and the No.18 ranked Oklahoma State.
Tech posted an undefeated record against Big 12 teams while on the road this season. The Red Raiders defeated Iowa State and Texas in double overtime and shut out Baylor and West Virginia, according to Tech Athletics.
The victory versus the Mountaineers made program history and marked the first win for the Red Raiders in West Virginia. The game winning goal was scored in the second half by freshman defender Hannah Anderson in a penalty shot.
In October while at home, Tech suffered its only Big 12 loss of the season against Texas Christian University, according to Tech Athletics. Senior forward Demi Koulizakis scored the lone goal for the Red Raiders in the first half, but the Horned Frogs’ two goals in the first and second half won the game.
Oklahoma and Kansas were the only teams in conference the Red Raiders tied. Both matches were at home and both were Sunday matches, according to Tech Athletics. Tech tied the Sooners 1-1 and two games later tied the Jayhawks 0-0.
Overall for the 2019 season, Tech recorded 369 shots and scored 46 goals, the second most in conference, according to Big 12 Sports. Tech was also second in points with 122, which made them runner up to winning the conference, behind Oklahoma State’s 140.
The Red Raiders also had the second least amount of goals allowed in conference with only 18 reaching the back of Tech’s net, according to Big 12 Sports. Junior goalkeeper Marissa Zucchetto allowed five to get past her defense but saved 16 times. The freshman goalkeeper and freshman of the year winner Madison White saved 57 times and allowed 13 to get by her. Both goalkeepers’ save percentage averaged over a .700.
The Big 12 Offensive Player of the year, junior forward Kirsten Davis led the conference in five different categories, according to Big 12 Sports. Davis had the most shots in conference with 104 and scored 16 goals. Six game-winning goals were scored by Davis along with 46 shots on goal. Davis contributed 39 points the most out of any Big 12 player to her team.
The Red Raiders made it to the second round of both the Big 12 Championship tournament and the NCAA Tournament before being eliminated by TCU and Michigan.
Five Tech seniors played their last game as a Red Raider in the NCAA tournament, including Margaret Begley, Jayne Lydiatt, Demi Koulizakis, Savanna Jones and Gabbie Puente, while five new recruits will join for the 2020 season.
